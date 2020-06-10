After a record-breaking rally that added over $21 trillion to global stock markets, technical indicators suggest a pullback may be overdue. Sentiment toward U.S. equities swung to extreme confidence from equally extreme fear in less than three months.

“It would be no great surprise to see a period of market consolidation now as investors await decisive news on the coronavirus front to determine the direction of the next big market moves,” said Paul O’Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson Investors.

Investors will turn their focus to the Federal Reserve Wednesday, where the central bank will probably use its meeting to shed light on various lending plans without easing further. Officials will also publish their employment and growth targets for the first time since the outbreak.

Elsewhere, oil declined ahead of inventory data on Wednesday. Gold was little changed after Tuesday’s surge.

What to watch this week:

The Fed’s next policy decision is Wednesday. Officials are expected to leave rates above zero.

OECD releases its economic outlook Wednesday, a twice-yearly analysis of the economic prospects of member countries

Euro-area finance ministers meet Thursday to discuss the EU’s recovery package and Eurogroup presidency succession.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 11:54 a.m. in Tokyo. The index dipped 0.8% Tuesday.

Japan’s Topix index declined 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite slid 0.7%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.68 per dollar, up 0.1%.

The offshore yuan held at 7.0700 per dollar, up 0.1%.

The euro bought $1.1344.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 0.83%.

Australia’s 10-year yield slipped two basis points to 1.03%.

Commodities