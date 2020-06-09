Read: S&P’s Big Comeback Leaves Yardeni Doubting It Was a Bear Market

U.S. equities extended gains as many parts of the country came out of the shutdowns that brought the world’s largest economy to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic. To Citigroup’s strategists including Tobias Levkovich, positioning may be overly extended, and investors may not be factoring all the potential risks. Meanwhile, Stan Druckenmiller — who last month warned about owning stocks — said on Monday that he now believes he was “far too cautious” during the current market rally.

“As long as the data is improving and the market has the tailwind of liquidity at it’s back, it’s probably going to continue to rise,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. “I wouldn’t be betting against equities at this point.”

The dollar fell for an eighth straight day, down to the level before the coronavirus crisis sparked a rush to haven assets. Where it goes from here mostly depends on the Federal Reserve, which will probably welcome all signs of recovery in its statement at the conclusion of this week’s meeting. But policy makers may be wary of an unruly increase in borrowing costs that could add to strains on businesses and households, and raise the price tag of the government’s rescue efforts.

What to watch this week:

The Fed’s next policy decision is Wednesday. Officials are expected to leave rates above zero.

OECD releases its economic outlook Wednesday, a twice-yearly analysis of the economic prospects of member countries

Euro-area finance ministers meet Thursday to discuss the EU’s recovery package and Eurogroup presidency succession.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 increased 1.2% as of 4 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.

The euro was little changed at $1.1293.

The Japanese yen appreciated 1.1% to 108.40 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 0.87%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased four basis points to -0.32%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.334%.

Commodities