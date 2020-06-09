South Africa

Man hands himself over for brutal murder of Naledi Phangindawo

By News24 9 June 2020

Tens of thousands protest outside parliament against gender based violence following a week of brutal murders of young South African women in Cape Town, South Africa, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Naledi Phangindawo, 25, from KwaNonqaba.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, the man handed himself over to the police in Lwandle, Cape Town, on Sunday at around 18:00.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect attended a cultural function at a residence in KwaNonqaba on Saturday when [Phangindawo] was called outside, where the suspect was waiting to address her.

“Eyewitness reports reveal that the suspect attacked the victim with sharp objects, which they described as a knife and an axe, without any warning. She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Unfortunately, she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the brutal attack.”

Pojie said the man will be transferred to the Mossel Bay police holding cells and will appear on a charge of murder on Wednesday.

The hashtag JusticeForNaledi has been trending on Twitter following Phangindawo’s death.

In a separate incident, Tshegofatso Pule, 28, was found stabbed and hanged in a veld in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on Monday. She was eight months pregnant. JusticeForTshego was also a widely discussed subject on social media.

