Agreement Nkuna woke up at 4am to line up 24 empty containers at the communal tap so she could be among the first in line when the water pumps are opened. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba/Mukurukuru Media)

When it was launched in 2009, the Comprehensive Rural Development Programme promised to bring a better life to a Limpopo village called Muyexe. Lucas Ledwaba zooms in with his camera and finds very little has changed a decade later.

Agreement Nkuna yawns in the early morning chill while sitting on one of the two dozen 25-litre sghubus lined up at the communal tap.

She woke up at 04:00 to carry 24 of the sghubus to the communal tap. By mid-morning she is still sitting there with three other elderly women who, like her, wait as the water gurgles slowly into buckets and sghubus.

The communal tap is one of several on the wide streets of Muyexe village, where residents, like many who live in rural areas, have no piped water in their homes.

On days like this, when water is pumped from one of the four working boreholes in the village, residents rise early to be first in line at the communal taps.

In August 2009, the presidency launched the Comprehensive Rural Development Programme (CRDP) right here in this village, about 40 minutes by road to the east of Giyani in Limpopo.

The CRDP was touted as a national government project “with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform as a catalyst and a facilitator to ensure rural development takes place at the required depth and scope”.

It was meant to address specific needs of communities in rural areas, ranging from clean running water and decent shelter, to proper sanitation and enterprise development support. This was based on three strategic pillars – agrarian transformation, rural development and land reform.

Sadly, it’s quite obvious that there has been very little progress with the project in Muyexe since it was initiated 11 years ago.

The promised police station remains incomplete and the sports and entertainment complex is little more than a dusty field with overturned goal posts, vandalised change rooms and a concrete perimeter fence. Only now are workmen starting on the proposed tarred road leading to the village.

And residents still spend the better part of their day trudging to the boreholes and communal taps to draw water. DM

