South Africa

SAA administrators seek another rescue plan delay after unions object

By Reuters 8 June 2020

epa06123860 (FILE) - A passenger passing a South African Airways (SAA) plane and the tailfin of another at OR Tambo, Johannesburg's international airport, South Africa, 05 July 2013. Media reports on 04 August 2017 state that South African Airways (SAA) has run out of money and is on the edge of bankruptcy as reported to Parliament. EPA/UDO WEITZ

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - Administrators at state-owned South African Airways (SAA) have asked creditors to delay the publication of a rescue plan for the cash-strapped airline until next week, after trade unions objected to the plan being published on Monday.

The rescue plan for SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011, has been repeatedly pushed back amid fierce wrangling over the airline’s future.

The government and unions have been pressing for SAA to be salvaged in some form, despite its longstanding frailties being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed even once-profitable airlines into financial distress.

The administrators, appointed in December when SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection, asked creditors to approve a delay in the publication of the rescue plan until June 15.

Their latest request followed a letter from the attorneys of the NUMSA, SACCA and SAAPA unions objecting to the plan being published before unions held further talks with the government on the draft plan.

The administrators said they thought it would not “be appropriate to proceed with the publication of the business rescue plan without conveying the request of the unions that represent a majority of the SAA employees”.

A draft plan from late last month proposed a restructuring funded by more bailouts. It also suggested cutting the airline’s workforce and aircraft fleet roughly in half. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

The other side of the VBS puzzle – Matodzi’s WhatsApps reveal purpose and payments to Malema and Shivambu’s slush funds

By Pauli Van Wyk

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

Police brutality – SA youth have their say

Sasha Rodenacker, Sairusha Govindsamy, Nick Ford, Gabriel Klaasen & Kate Birch
1 min ago
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Eskom demands PwC pay back R95m in consulting fees

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
12 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

GROUNDUP: OP-ED

Covid-19: Why is important data being kept secret?
Alex van den Heever 2 hours ago
5 mins

There are zero rules that prevent female players from entering the NFL.

The Frontline #8

The South African lung – can it breathe through the surge?

Ferial Haffajee 13 hours ago
6 mins

2020 Presidential Election

Tanzania, a nation at the crossroads

Tundu AM Lissu
11 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Investing in renewables to replace ageing coal-fired power stations is a no-brainer

Mark Swilling
12 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Coronavirus: Don’t be alarmed – be concerned and prepared

Cyril Ramaphosa
4 hours ago
5 mins

SAPS WARS

SCA rules prosecution of top policeman Andre Lincoln was not malicious

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
7 mins