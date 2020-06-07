COVID-19

Government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients

By Reuters 7 June 2020
Caption
Empty corridor in a Hospital. (Photo: m.news24.com/Wikipedia)

The South African government has agreed how much it will pay private hospitals and medical practitioners to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients if public hospitals run out of space, a senior health official told Reuters.

The SA government has been in talks for months with private firms and medical associations ahead of a probable scenario where public hospitals run out of critical care beds.

Agreement has been reached on a daily fee of up to 16,000 rand ($950) for COVID-19 patients that get treated in critical care beds in private hospitals, said Anban Pillay, the health ministry’s deputy director-general for national health insurance.

The fee includes the cost of using the bed, paying a team of specialists to treat the patient and additional services including pathology and radiology.

Now that high-level terms have been agreed with the private sector, health departments in the country’s nine provinces will sign “service-level” agreements, Pillay said.

Estimates vary widely as to how many critical care beds there are in the country.

A ministry presentation in April put the total at around 3,300, with two-thirds of those in the private sector. Healthcare provider Netcare estimates there are some 6,000 beds, with around 3,800 in private hospitals.

South Africa had recorded 45,973 cases of the new coronavirus as of Saturday, the most in Africa, with the number rising more steeply in recent weeks.

As of late May, around 1,100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, but it is not clear how many were in critical care.

Pillay said he expected the Western Cape provincial health department would use critical care beds in private hospitals soon, followed by the Eastern Cape. The Western Cape accounts for 66% of the country’s cases and the Eastern Cape 12%.

“Given the situation in the Western Cape it was important we close this matter,” Pillay said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Jenitha John defends her “outrageous” auditing watchdog CEO appointment

By Ray Mahlaka

Analysis 

SA’s economy after the Covid-19 – an iron fist in the ANC’s velvet glove

Marianne Merten
05 JUN
7 mins

Business Maverick

Production resumes: Thousands of foreign mine workers set to return to SA

Ed Stoddard
04 JUN
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 05 JUN

Op-Ed

A recent court ruling could see many dark apartheid-era secrets coming to light
Geraldine Frieslaar and Hennie van Vuuren 05 JUN
5 mins

Mooning is considered a form of free speech in the United States.

Sport & Business

WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes

Craig Ray 05 JUN
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Local government has upper hand in Eskom debt saga

Xolisa Phillip
05 JUN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Solidarity proposes legal steps to stop the exchange of Eskom debt for shares 

Ruan Jooste
05 JUN
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Illicit trade in cigarettes and alcohol has thrived during lockdown

Tebele Luthuli
05 JUN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What the liquor industry really fears about the lockdown

David Harrison
05 JUN
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: Companies

Finding investment diamonds in the rough

Sasha Planting
03 JUN
4 mins