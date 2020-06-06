LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 02: A protester is overcome with emotion as he gathers with thousands of others for a 'Black Lives Matter' solidarity demonstration outside St George's Hall on June 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 01: A memorial site where George Floyd died May 25 while in police custody, on June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George’s brother Terrence Floyd visited the site today and called for justice and the prosecution of all four officers involved in the incident. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 02: A mural of George Floyd is shown painted on the side of Scott Food Mart in the Third Ward before a march in his honor on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Family members of Floyd were scheduled to participate in a march from Discovery Green to City Hall with support from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. Floyd, a former resident of the Third Ward, died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 29: A person wears a mask that reads “I CAN’T BREATHE” as demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd following a night of rioting on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police depart after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole as police officers stand guard at the Third Police Precinct during a face off with a group of protesters on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The station has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester’s northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 02: The White House sits dark behind a line of National Guard with riot gear during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests erupted around the country following the release of a video showing Derek Chauvin, a now former Minneapolis Police officer, kneeling on the neck of Floyd despite Floyd saying I can’t breath. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 03: A demonstrator wears a mask that reads “Wont Be Silent” during a peaceful protest on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the Trump International Hotel to protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests in cities throughout the country have been been held after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: Demonstrators march on I- 35 while participating in a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Protesters hold signs during a Black Lives Matter demonstration at Centenary Square on June 4, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Protesters are detained by police before being arrested for a curfew violation in the Hollywood area while peacefully demonstrating over George Floyd’s death on June 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to curb unrest which occurred amid some demonstrations. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death and charged with third-degree murder. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 29: A women reads a bible in front of a line of National Guardsmen as the 8pm curfew approaches during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: A demonstrator is arrested during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across country, protests against Floyd’s death have set off days and nights of rage as the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images).
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Demonstrators stand on top of a semi truck on Interstate 880 during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Oakland, California. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 31: Police confront protesters in Manhattan on May 31, 2020 in New York City. Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Floyd’s death, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans while in police custody, has set off days and nights of protests across the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 04: A demonstrators wears a protective face mask where it reads ‘I can’t Breathe’ while gathering to mourn the death of George Floyd during a vigil at Catalunya Square on June 04, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 02: A protester chants to the crowd as people gather for a ‘Black Lives Matter’ solidarity demonstration outside St George’s Hall on June 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Watch the previous edition of the World in Pictures:
At NASCAR’s speed
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.