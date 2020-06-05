Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 6 June 2020 (Gonzo)

By Daily Maverick 5 June 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your solutions

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis 

SA’s economy after the Covid-19 – an iron fist in the ANC’s velvet glove

By Marianne Merten

GROUNDUP

Living with cancer during Covid-19

James Stent for GroundUp
1 hour ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

I Can’t Breathe

Zapiro
1 hour ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 50 mins ago

South Africa

The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases “watertight”
Marianne Thamm 20 hours ago
4 mins

Earl Wild was the first person to play the piano live on TV. He was also the first to do so on the internet 58 years later.

amaBhungane

In these pandemic times, Covid-419 scams abound

Gemma Ritchie for amaBhungane 14 hours ago
6 mins

Daily Maverick Webinar

The fight against misinformation: How to verify like a pro

Chanel Retief
38 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The horror of child hunger stalks our land

Robyn Wolfson Vorster
23 mins ago
15 mins

ISS TODAY

Abiy helps Somaliland put more facts on the ground

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
33 mins ago
4 mins

MADAM & EVE

Tongue Tied Trump

Stephen Francis & Rico
5 hours ago
< 1 min