Newsdeck

New charges in Floyd killing may give prosecutors clearer path to conviction

By Reuters 4 June 2020
Caption
The George Floyd Memorial outside Cup Foods at Chicago Ave and E 38th St in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The mural, located on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis, is the work of artists Xena Goldman, Cadex Herrera, and Greta McLain. The group started working on the mural on the morning of Thursday 28 May 2020 and finished it within 12 hours with the help of artists Niko Alexander and Pablo Hernandez. (Photo: Flickr/ Lorie Shaull)

June 3 (Reuters) - Prosecutors seeking to put a former Minneapolis police officer in prison for the death of George Floyd bolstered allegations on the use of force but stopped short of calling the killing intentional in a move legal experts said could ease the path to a conviction.

By Brad Brooks and Nathan Layne

CLOSE

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday added a more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. Prosecutors last week accused Chauvin of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could serve up to 40 years in prison.

Three other officers https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests/all-four-minneapolis-police-officers-charged-in-george-floyd-death-idUSKBN23A1FY who were with Chauvin at the time of Floyd’s death – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao – all face two counts: aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Two of those officers helped keep Floyd pinned to the ground.

Display Adverts

Christa Groshek, a defense attorney in Minneapolis, said that the second-degree murder charge for Chauvin made more sense than third-degree murder, which she said was a murky statute and requires showing that a defendant evinced “a depraved mind.”

Under Minnesota law, second-degree murder can be charged as an intentional or unintentional act.

Groshek said she believed there was enough evidence to charge Chauvin with intentional murder, but deeming it “unintentional” means prosecutors need only show Chauvin meant to inflict the harm that led to Floyd’s death.

“It makes their job a lot easier. They don’t have to prove intent to kill,” Groshek said. “This allows for a jury to return a conviction without having to believe the cop was bad. Juries don’t like to convict cops.”

Eric Nelson, the lawyer representing Chauvin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after Chauvin used a knee to pin his neck for nearly nine minutes. A video of the incident led to a week of sometimes violent protests and civil unrest https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests-pentagon/u-s-defense-chief-opposes-deploying-troops-to-quell-protests-despite-trump-threats-idUSKBN23A2BD in dozens of U.S. cities.

The new charges also modify the probable cause statement that was included with Chauvin’s original charging document.

Display Adverts

Prosecutors added that force was clearly not needed to control the handcuffed Floyd. They also removed language that said Floyd at one point resisted arrest, and included that he told officers who were attempting to put him in a squad car that he was not trying to resist arrest, but was claustrophobic.

Both versions of Chauvin’s charging document said that police officers receive training that the restraint techniques the defendants used with Floyd are “inherently dangerous” and asserts they caused substantial bodily harm and his death.

Ellison, in announcing the new charges, said that every detail would be crucial in winning convictions.

“Trying this case will not be an easy thing. Winning a conviction will be hard,” Ellison said.

He said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is part of the prosecution team, “is the only prosecutor in the state of Minnesota who has successfully convicted a police officer for murder.”

Minnesota sentencing guidelines suggest that someone convicted for second-degree murder without a criminal history receive between 22 and 30 years in prison. But defense attorney Groshek said prosecutors would likely seek more than that if they secure a conviction against Chauvin. (Reporting by Brad Brooks in Austin, Texas and Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; editing by Bill Tarrant, Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)

Display Adverts
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

PARLIAMENT

Eskom’s long and winding stop/go road to unbundling 

By Marianne Merten

State Capture

Zondo determined to finish streamlined inquiry by March 2021, despite lockdown

Greg Nicolson
11 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Lockdown regulation judgment is flawed, but so is government’s ‘means justifies the ends’ defence

Pierre De Vos
6 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 01 JUN

Podcasts

Episode 25: Graeme Smith – Born to lead
Craig Ray 9 hours ago
< 1 min

The air quality from pollution on a cruise ship can at times be worse than the world's worst cities.

Maverick Citizen Coronavirus

Eastern Cape’s biggest emergency unit shuts down over shortage of staff and PPE

Estelle Ellis 13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19 and South Africa: The end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?

Ismail Lagardien
6 hours ago
6 mins

COVID-19

Thami ka Plaatjie, Sisulu’s chief water adviser, puts himself on indefinite leave after being caught influence-peddling

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

NPA declines to prosecute Lottery looter

Raymond Joseph
16 hours ago
5 mins

MERE IMMORTALS

The strange history of a fix

Don Pinnock
7 hours ago
9 mins