Newsdeck

NBA-League approves plan to resume season in July at Disney World

By Reuters 4 June 2020
Caption
epa07640033 Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) in action against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (L) of Cameroon during the first half of the NBA Finals basketball game five between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, 10 June 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

June 4 (Reuters) - The NBA's Board of Governors have approved a plan to restart the suspended season with a tentative July 31 start at Disney World, Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said on Thursday.

* NBA Finals will conclude no later tan Oct. 12

* Playoffs will follow best-of-seven format (Adds confirmation)

By Frank Pingue

The plan would see 22 of the NBA’s 30 teams play eight games to determine a 16-team playoff field that would follow the traditional post-season format with four best-of-seven series that would crown a champion no later than Oct. 12.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a news release.

The league said approval from its Board of Governors, which came on the day originally scheduled for the start of the NBA Finals, is the first formal step among the many required to resume the season.

According to ESPN, the vote on the format was 29-1, with the Portland Trail Blazes voting against the proposal.

All games, practices and housing would be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex which is inside the Orlando resort and has multiple hotels and arenas, and would allow the league to limit outside exposure.

The NBA was the first North American sports league to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-March.

The 22 returning teams would be comprised of the eight teams from each of the two conferences currently in playoff positions plus the six clubs that are six games or fewer behind the eighth seed in their respective conferences.

If everything goes according to plan, the NBA said the 2020-21 season would begin on Dec. 1.

The league also said it plans to hold its 2020 NBA Draft Lottery to determine the order of the first 14 selections on Aug. 25. Lottery teams would be comprised of the eight clubs that do not participate in the restart and the six that go to Florida but do not qualify for the playoffs.

The actual NBA Draft, typically held in June, is now scheduled for Oct. 15. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Franklin Paul/Pritha Sarkar/Ken Ferris)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

South Africa

The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases “watertight”

By Marianne Thamm

NEWSFLASH

Cabinet extends State of Disaster – and appeals judgment against Covid-19 lockdown rules 

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
2 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 14: Adam Habib

Dennis Davis
5 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OP-ED

City of Assassination: Six striking shootings over six months
Caryn Dolley 9 hours ago
10 mins

Donald Trump is the oldest president to be elected to a first term in office. The sentient naartjie is 70-years-old.

SOCCER

Absa withdraws as PSL sponsor, citing economic state of the country

Yanga Sibembe 8 hours ago
3 mins

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS DAY 70

Even under the shift to level 3, this week was extra emotional

Young Maverick Writers
8 hours ago
6 mins

SURFING REFLECTION

Level Free! Surfers liberate themselves from lockdown, with a few arrests

Steve Pike
7 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Fixing many of SA’s problems is relatively cheap

Ian Ollis
7 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP & SPOTLIGHT

Covid-19 Report 6: What does herd immunity mean for South Africa?

GroundUp and Spotlight staff
8 hours ago
8 mins
stdClass Object ( [action] => pageview [ip] => 37.187.162.193 [request_time] => 1591304635 [post_id] => 641328 [user_id] => 0 [browser_id] => 85458977f366af0fcc53595a0f792d81 [post_title] => NBA-League approves plan to resume season in July at Disney World [post_type] => article [home_page] => [post_author] => Reuters [post_sections] => Array ( [0] => Newsdeck [1] => World ) )