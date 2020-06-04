Following an initial shot of stimulus in March, Merkel’s administration vowed to spend whatever it takes to get the country growing again. Including programs to guarantee company liquidity, Germany has made more than 1.3 trillion euros available — the most in the European Union by far.

The effort marks the clearest about-face for Merkel’s ambition to maintain a balanced budget as Germany confronts its deepest economic recession since the aftermath World War II. The headline figure for the most recent stimulus program exceeded economists’ top-end expectations by 30%.

Germany agreed on a stimulus program late on Wednesday that aims to boost short-term consumer spending and entice businesses to invest again. In addition to an immediate jolt from a temporary reduction in value-added tax, coalition officials sought to safeguard Germany’s future generations by allocating funds for 5G data networks, upgrading railways and doubling incentives for electric vehicles.

The cut in value-added tax will only be valid until the end of 2020 and won’t be extended after that, according to Merkel. “We would not be able to afford the financial losses in the long run,” she said.

Fifth Term

Merkel, who has been leading Germany for 15 years, also ruled out a fifth term in office. “No, I’m not considering that. My word stands – and I’ve said it often enough,” she said.

Merkel’s fourth term will end in the fall of next year and the race for her succession is wide open. Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder, Armin Laschet — who leads North Rhine-Westphalia — and Merkel rival Friedrich Merz are currently seen as contenders from the conservative bloc.