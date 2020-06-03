Newsdeck

U.S. HR execs see working from home as part of new normal – survey

By Reuters 3 June 2020
Caption
While the lockdown has forced employees to work from home, this is an option available to only 13.8% of the working population. — two million out of a 16-million workforce, says a UCT report. (Photo: Unsplash/Burst)

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - More than three out of four U.S. human resource executives think more employees will continue to work from home even after the threat of the novel coronavirus subsides, according to a survey by a large business association released on Wednesday.

The epidemic has upended traditional face-to-face working practices, with millions of employees at least temporarily based at home in businesses that have been able to make the switch to curb exposure to the potentially deadly virus.

The Conference Board report said 77% of respondents in the April 15-28 survey expect more employees to work from home more than three days a week, with information technology and financial services, already areas with the highest remote working rates, set to lead the way.

Tech giants such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have said they would allow most employees to work remotely until the end of the year.

Less than one in 10 businesses polled said more than 20% of their full-time employees worked from home before the epidemic.

Businesses with at least 10% of their staff working from home before the epidemic were more likely to self-report productivity gains over the past several weeks, the survey also showed.

A widespread shift to more teleworking would likely reshape the fabric of cities. With fewer commuters, major transit systems would lose revenue, and spending on city center food services, retail and other services would drop.

Of the 152 HR executives in U.S.-based organizations surveyed, more than 60% of respondents were in the business and professional services, manufacturing and health care sectors.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Richard Chang)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen Coronavirus

Eastern Cape’s biggest emergency unit shuts down over shortage of staff and PPE

By Estelle Ellis

Podcasts

Episode 25: Graeme Smith – Born to lead

Craig Ray
11 mins ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

In America, the revolution is not being televised

Ben Williams
6 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

State Capture

Zondo determined to finish streamlined inquiry by March 2021, despite lockdown
Greg Nicolson 3 hours ago
4 mins

Vin Diesel's real name is Mark Sinclair.

Showing Solidarity

Sports stars and federations speak up in solidarity over George Floyd killing

Craig Ray 7 hours ago
5 mins

DAMNING JUDGMENT

Court gives government 14 days to alter ‘unconstitutional’ State of Disaster rules

Marianne Merten
21 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

South African History Archive Trust wins important victory for access to information

Geoffrey Allsop
5 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Ubuntu and collectivism remain the higher order in Africa’s values system

BrandSA
4 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen

How Influenza 1918 is helping Covid-19 in 2020

Ufrieda Ho
5 hours ago
5 mins