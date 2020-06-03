Irene Charnley during an interview on August 2, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Tyrone Arthur)

In a letter to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, United Democratic Movement leader, Bantu Holomisa, raises questions around the appointment of former trade unionist and businesswoman Irene Charnley to the interim board of the Public Investment Corporation. He says Charnley is a former beneficiary of the PIC’s funding initiatives, making her ineligible to serve as a board member.

It has been more than two months since the release of the 995-page report of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the PIC. The inquiry was led by retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge Lex Mpati.

Since then, politicians, the public and the press have delved into the details of the report, including questionable deals that have compromised the PIC’s governance processes over many years.

But UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has raised further questions around the PIC’s governance affairs and independence – or rather lack thereof – and one of the 15 members of the interim board.

On Wednesday 3 June, Holomisa wrote a letter to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni accusing Charnley of being a beneficiary of PIC funding and investments, making her ineligible to serve as a board member.

The PIC is a state-owned asset manager that manages R2.13-trillion (a 2019 valuation) in government pension savings on behalf of the Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF), and other social funds, including the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund. Mboweni oversees its operations.

Mboweni’s office acknowledged Business Maverick’s request for comment but didn’t say whether he received Holomisa’s letter.

Charnley first made her mark on the African business community as a negotiator for South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers, where she spent 13 years coordinating various divisions of the union’s operations. She later went on to become an executive director for the MTN Group and was one of the founding members of the National Empowerment Consortium that eventually owned 35% of Johnnic Holdings (now called Johnnic Communications).

Charnley left MTN in controversial circumstances, following the telecommunications group’s legal battle involving its Turkish operator, Turkcell, and the awarding of its operating licence in Iran. Turkcell alleged that MTN was granted a licence after it paid bribes to officials in Iran. Turkcell was pursuing not only MTN, but former MTN Group CEO Phuthuma Nhleko and its now-former director – Charnley. Both executives were intimately involved in the negotiations with the Iranians. Business Maverick sources say the case is coming up in the Johannesburg High Court soon.

Charnley has since set up shop as CEO of Smile Telecoms, a Mauritius-based Pan-African telecommunications group with operations in Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda. She is one of only two directors of the company that registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) in 2003. The directorships stated on the CIPC database differ from the PIC investment sheet on Smile, from which Holomisa quotes his stats.

Holomisa reveals in his letter to Mboweni that the PIC concluded a $100-million investment in Smile in 2015, giving the PIC’s biggest client, the GEPF, a 7.69% stake in the company. “This is a little more than R1.7- billion when calculated at today’s Rand/Dollar exchange rate,” he writes, revealing a PIC document detailing its investments as his source.

Given the context of Holomisa’s revelations and some of the other clouds still hanging over Charnley’s head, the concerns raised by the UDM leader with Mboweni does not seem too far-fetched.

According to Smile’s website, it owns and operates 4G LTE mobile broadband networks in the 800MHz band, and offers nationwide SuperFast mobile broadband services to its customers with data speeds of up to 21Mbps.

It states that by the end of 2015, Smile had the biggest 4G LTE mobile broadband network in Africa and continues to expand its network coverage. Their objective is to “become the broadband provider of choice for SuperFast mobile broadband and SuperClear voice services in all our markets (Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and soon in the DRC) that our customers are able to fully benefit from the internet world. Our intention is to ensure that each of our over 300 million potential customers has access to our fast, reliable broadband services and are able to use these to accelerate development and wealth creation.”

Despite this grand ambition, the telecoms operator seems to have failed to perform in line with initial expectations, states Holomisa, who also questions some other form of PIC-linked funding that Smile might have been privy to, and of which Business Maverick is in the process of verifying due to the discrepancies in shareholding and directorships shown between CIPC records and the PIC’s archives,

Holomisa did, however, refer to a PIC document called “ISIBAYA DETAILED INVESTMENT SCHEDULE AS AT 31 MARCH 2017” – available on Amabhungane’s website – which states under the column called “FRESG Performance”, the following about Smile:

“Financially Underperforming – economic headwinds, devaluation of local currencies mainly Nigeria and stiff competition led to underperformance”.

“Owner Managed Companies – Corporate governance principles are compromised – Governance policy, Delegation of Authority, succession planning and risk management framework need to be in place”.

“Establishment of the Social and Ethics Committee to manage the Representatives of local people on the boards be increased to ensure legislation in countries that advocate local representation on the board”.

The questions posed to the Treasury by Holomisa include:

Were you aware that Charnley had been a PIC beneficiary when you appointed her as an interim board member? If so, do you consider this to be a healthy situation, and what were your reasons for continuing with her appointment despite the knowledge? What was the agreement in terms of the USD 100,000,000 investment the PIC made in Smile, and has investment paid dividends, especially given the PIC’s 2017 conclusion that Smile was “financially underperforming”? What were the implications of this lack of performance? Did the PIC write off this investment and if so, would this not constitute mere looting? The PIC concluded that Smile’s “Corporate governance principles are compromised” while the company was squarely under Charnley’s management. Would you agree that this casts doubt on Charnley’s suitability to function at board level?

The UDM argues there is enough evidence that warrants Charnley to vacate her seat on the PIC board immediately.

Business Maverick was unable to reach Charnley to get her take on the matter by the time of publication, and the PIC had requested an extension in providing their response. Meanwhile, feedback from the National Treasury is imminent. Reports on the matter will be updated. BM/DM

Ruan Jooste and Ray Mahlaka Follow Save More