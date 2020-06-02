Newsdeck

U.S. board urges helicopter manufacturers to add crash-data recorders

By Reuters 2 June 2020
Caption
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Fans visit a mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died January 26 in a helicopter crash, on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and "Gigi" were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday urged six major manufacturers to equip turbine-powered helicopters with crash-resistant systems to record data, audio and images, after former NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash in January.

By David Shepardson

The NTSB asked Airbus Helicopters, Bell – a unit of Textron Inc Leonardo, MD Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter Co and Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp – to act after U.S. regulators have not backed mandating the equipment despite a series of recommendations since 2013.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people died when a twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B helicopter slammed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in heavy fog on Jan. 26. The helicopter did not have a flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder.

The safety board found that a “lack of recorded data hindered their understanding of several crashes that could have serious flight safety implications.”

The manufacturers did not immediately respond to requests for comment or declined immediate comment. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately comment.

Some helicopters are required by the FAA to have crash-resistant systems to record flight data and cockpit audio but none are required to have image-recording capability. Some operators have voluntarily equipped their helicopters with recording systems, including image-recording capability.

The NTSB cited seven helicopter investigations between 2011 and 2017, in which the lack of access to recorded data impeded their ability to identify and address potential safety issues.

The NTSB said 86% of 185 turbine-powered helicopter accidents it investigated between 2005 and 2017 had no recording equipment installed. The NTSB also asked manufacturers to provide a way to retrofit existing helicopters with recording systems.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Judiciary in Crisis

Judge President Hlophe “struck me with his fist on my chest, after repeatedly threatening to f*** me up” – Judge Parker

By Marianne Thamm

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PIC assembles crack team to investigate individuals implicated in ill-fated deals 

Ray Mahlaka
41 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Taking the Gap

Zapiro
2 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN: EDITORIAL

Resetting South Africa: From locking down to scaling up
Mark Heywood 8 hours ago
5 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

OPINIONISTA

Ten lessons for Youth Month in this time of pandemic

Lwando Xaso 9 hours ago
4 mins

MISCONDUCT CASE

Phahlane’s attempt to slip out of SAPS disciplinary hearing dismissed

Marianne Thamm
7 hours ago
4 mins

Education

Panyaza Lesufi: Western Cape is undermining the poor by opening schools

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
3 mins

Sport

NZ introduces law tweaks for Super Rugby replacement tournament

Craig Ray
6 hours ago
3 mins

BOOK EXCERPT

A country on the verge of self-destruction is a country of enormous entrepreneurial potential

The Reading List
5 hours ago
7 mins