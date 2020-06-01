The Covid-19 pandemic has created a national crisis in South Africa, requiring a State of Disaster to be enforced. As frontline clinicians and public health specialists at the forefront of this crisis, we signal an urgent need for a course correction of our testing strategy to focus it on saving lives and the integrity of the country’s health system. Acceleration of change must occur, and unnecessary testing for reasons outside of these goals must be stopped.
A medical test should only ever be performed if it will change management of an individual patient or inform a public health response. Early in South Africa’s SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, which has now resulted in 29,240 cases of Covid-19 (as of 29 May), testing for the virus served two main purposes – to triage patients and to trigger the contact tracing, quarantine and isolation cascade.
Recently, different ministries have announced generalised testing of employees returning to work (e.g. in the mines), and screening and testing of sportsmen before non-contact sporting events are allowed to restart under Level 3 restrictions. Unfortunately, these “regulations” are seemingly oblivious to realities of the national crisis facing South Africa’s capabilities to undertake Covid-19 testing.
The testing crisis in South Africa is due to internal planning issues by private and public laboratories, and a consequence of global shortage of testing kits. The number of testing kits available in South Africa within the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) is reportedly running dangerously low, and risk being exhausted within a matter of weeks if indiscriminate testing is not halted immediately.
Furthermore, the turnaround time (TAT) of getting results from the time of sampling is already exceeding 24 hours. Dr Kamy Chetty, CEO of the NHLS, indicated during the minister of health’s press conference on 29 May that a backlog of over 80,000 tests had built up nationwide. This is despite the valiant efforts of NHLS laboratory staff on the frontline. This translates into a TAT for a test of up to two weeks. In many instances, this renders testing a futile exercise, since by the time suspected cases tested in the community receive their results, they are less likely (if at all) to be infectious than when they presented for testing, and would have in the interim inadvertently continued spreading the virus. Consequently, a more pragmatic strategy would be the adoption of apps or web-based platforms that are widely and freely available, and that are able to screen for symptoms of Covid-19 and provide advice to the user. The same strategy was implemented in high-resource settings such as the UK at the time of the peak of the outbreak, when they too faced constraints with PCR testing.
The focus of the limited resources for Covid-19 testing available in South Africa – which is unlikely to change over the next few months – needs to be unconditionally reserved for where needs are the greatest, and that’s in our healthcare facilities.
In the hospital setting, the delayed TAT is impairing decision-making on the triage of patients and consequently negatively affecting the management of seriously ill Covid-19 and non-Covid patients and patient flow within the hospital. Consequently, more dedicated wards for suspected cases awaiting tests need to be opened.
Compounding this is the shortage of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers (HCWs), with higher levels of PPE (e.g. N95 respirators) being reserved for when managing suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases and doing aerosol-generating procedures such as intubation. Consequently, not knowing the Covid-19 status of hospitalised patients within the shortest possible time likewise risks jeopardising the wellbeing of HCWs in these facilities.
Also, missing from rationality in the regulations for Covid-19 testing of returning employees or in the sporting environment, is the apparent failure to understand that for such a strategy to be of any use, it would require repeat testing every three to four days, as the risk for acquisition of the virus continues within and outside of workplaces as the outbreak continues its upward trajectory across the country.
This is compounded by the majority (50-80%) of individuals who are infected by SARS-CoV-2 being completely asymptomatic; hence, subsequent testing cannot be reserved for individuals with clinical symptoms of Covid-19 illness. Rather, the only pragmatic strategy available to workplaces and the return of sporting events is one that focuses on ensuring rigorous enforcement and adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions; i.e. physical distancing, rigorous attention to hand hygiene, use of cloth masks in public, and a ban on mass gatherings (including within the social areas of workplaces).
We, and others, have repeatedly highlighted this in publications (The Conversation, SAMJ), within the advisory system of government and in public interviews. Despite the department of health taking steps to rectify this, acceleration of change is needed, and other government departments must retract regulations that will not significantly mitigate the risk of people becoming infected, but will only increase demand for testing and worsen the current testing crisis. Here is what needs to happen:
Our focus at this stage of the epidemic in South Africa demands that our sole attention must be on saving lives and the integrity of our health service through its workers. This can only be achieved through accelerated course correction of the testing platform, and elimination of unnecessary and wasteful testing countrywide. DM/MC
Marc Mendelson is Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town (UCT). Shabir A. Madhi is Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand. Jeremy Nel is Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand Francois Venter is Professor of Medicine, Ezintsha, University of the Witwatersrand.
