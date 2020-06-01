In times of uncertainty, many readers turn to poetry, seeking not just consolation but clarity. “Unlocked: Poems for Critical Times” brings South African poems to those facing the isolation, confusion and unease engendered by the Covid-19 pandemic. In a situation in which information is being transferred at disquieting speed, poetry asks us to slow down, to attend with care to the way poetic language re-creates our singular interior lives and loves as well as our shared social and political landscape.

Editors’ note to readers: The automated sound device that accompanies articles in the Daily Maverick is to assist readers who are blind or have reading difficulties. It is not designed for poetry. Where possible, we advise you to read the poems rather than listen.

Gus Ferguson, poet, cartoonist and publisher, is an engaging figure. His modesty, generosity to other writers, wide reading, witty but never vindictive humour and his inventive play with words have endeared him to numerous readers. The quick-fire drawings may look like doodles, but they are not. They are vehicles for an intense scrutiny of the order and disorder of the things of the world. His influences seem to be Belloc, Ogden Nash, Basho, jazz and cycling, not necessarily in that order. The most enduring poems and images focus on the literary world, especially the egos of poets; on the follies and tribulations of middle-aged and older people; on snails and their philosophical perspectives; and like all great humorists, on life, death and everything in-between.

May you enjoy this sampling of his work, drawn from his numerous books with the help of Jo-Anne Friedlander.

***

Thirteen Haiku

1

Tired of book and tract

And thesis, I turn to life

For exegesis.

2

—A Dialogue Proving God’s Existence

“Look how perfectly

That small chameleon there

Is camouflaged!” “Where?”

3

The rain, when it pours,

Beats through the trees like discreet

Japanese applause.

4

Just the briefest glimpse;

Then all eternity for

Interpretation.

5

In a single star

Hotel, a bedside lamp sheds

Light on the Bible.

6

—from Matthew

Lots of people in

Plumstead, Dad, play pianos

At night-it’s lank sad.

7

—Astigmatism

How wonderful to

Age: Two moons and a double

Plenitude of stars.

8

We paid sixpence (it

Was a lot then) to see the

Invisible man.

9

Wooden poles support

The vines. The dead and

Living intertwined.

10

Die verre sterre

Wink. Die kosmos is beslis

Immer en bewus.

11

—Panic

Eight ’o clock; the cars

How urgently they rush to

Reach the traffic jam

12

—Joburg

On cold crystal nights

A galaxy of grounded stars –

The city lights.

13

Out of the harbour,

A little effort, a few

Waves – the land is lost.

Love amongst the Middle-aged

For Nicky after 11323 blissful mornings

Each morn at dawn the slanting light,

Romantic in my failing sight,

Surrounds, like love, her perfect form.

She moves about our nuptial dorm

And murmurs as in deep despair;

‘Whatever is a girl to wear?’

I watch with tea cup in my grip,

Its rim obscures my trembling lip,

And realise how much I’m blessed:

Awakening from a long night’s rest

To witness, freed from lust’s blind curse,

My daily striptease in reverse.

Alzheimer’s freight

Those things that you wish

to remember are not lost

or forgotten, but

packed up and sent on ahead.

Geriatric plight

Oh, let us all give

copious thanks:

that we are each other’s

memory banks.

Paradox gained

I read all the classics. I studied the news.

I stared at my navel. I still had the blues.

I trudged in the mountains. I walked by the sea.

I carried a burden. The burden was me.

I put myself down and, with consummate ease,

I floated away in the afternoon breeze.

But who is this self that’s free from all woe?

And what is the burden abandoned below?

These are the thoughts, and many such more,

that trouble me now as I weightlessly soar.

A word to the aged

When ageing brains deteriorate

and memories get short

it’s difficult to separate

within an addled head

those lovely things that one has thought

from those that one has read.

With thanks to Nicky Ferguson for permission to reproduce Gus Ferguson’s poems. DM/ML/MC

Ingrid de Kok Follow Save More