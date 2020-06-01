Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 1 June 2020

By Daily Maverick 1 June 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your solutions

Kalsarikännit is a Finnish word that translates to getting drunk at home alone. In your underpants.

