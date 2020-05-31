Business Maverick

France Says Twitter Would Be Welcome If It Decides to Leave U.S.

By Bloomberg 31 May 2020
Caption
Illustrative image | sources: Twitter bird logo (Image: Flickr/Shawn Campbell) / www.wpclipart.com / pixabay / Unsplash/Alex Loup

Twitter Inc. would be welcome to move to France should the social-media platform face an adverse operating environment in the U.S., French Junior Digital-Affairs Minister Cedric O said in an interview with Radio J on Sunday.

France Says Twitter Would Be Welcome If It Decides to Leave U.S.

By Rudy Ruitenberg

Word Count: 245
(Bloomberg) —Twitter Inc. would be welcome to move to France should the social-media platform face an adverse operating environment in the U.S., French Junior Digital-Affairs Minister Cedric O said in an interview with Radio J on Sunday.

“If Twitter would consider at some point that the U.S. circumstances would no longer allow the company to develop according to its values, and to continue to expand, and if there would be too much instability for various reasons, the company would obviously be welcome in Europe, and particularly in France,” O said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that seeks to limit liability protections for social-media companies after Twitter began selective fact checks of his posts on the platform. Twitter labeled two of the president’s posts about mail-in voting “potentially misleading” and provided links to news coverage of his comments.

Trump has accused the social media company of censorship and election interference and threatened to possibly shut down the service.

France’s digital affairs minister said he hasn’t been in touch with Twitter, though he said France would be “extremely happy” to welcome the company. But he said, “I don’t think we’re there yet.”

He extended an invitation to entrepreneurs and researchers in the U.S. looking for a technology- and business-friendly home, touting Europe and France as open to a “certain idea of the Internet and its regulation, a more humane and fair Internet.”

“To all those entrepreneurs I say, welcome to France, come over.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 

PIC bailout of Eskom not yet in the offing 

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government ups the ante on Covid-19 safety measures in the workplace 

Ray Mahlaka
9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

View from the Peninsula: Is big business ‘bad’ and small business ‘good’?

Sasha Planting
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 59 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Being a trustee at the Eskom Pension Fund is a lucrative gig 
Ruan Jooste 5 hours ago
4 mins

There are zero rules that prevent female players from entering the NFL.

PRESIDENTIAL BRIEFING

Ramaphosa outlines plans for ‘a new economy’

Ferial Haffajee 7 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

SA Nuclear Energy Corporation: We want our fired former CEO as our new paid consultant

Chris Yelland
8 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Tobacco giants BATSA and JTI head to court over tobacco ban

Ed Stoddard
29 MAY
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #61

Trains not back on track, tourism tip-toes in and schools still in limbo 

Christi Nortier
7 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Another delay in release of SAA rescue plan

Ray Mahlaka
29 MAY
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Level 3 hunting regulations are a bit of a crapshoot

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
3 mins