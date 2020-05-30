DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 RagingBull.com Ford, crash during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) returned to racing on 17 May 2020. In this week's photography selection, we look at past and recent images of the races.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 07: A fan waves an American Flag in the infield prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 29: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, crashes into a tire barrier during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 29, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
HOMESTEAD, FL – NOVEMBER 17: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #9 BurgerFi Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2018 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 23: Chad Finley, driver of the #42 Chevrolet, crashes during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
DARLINGTON, SC – MAY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Indiana Jones Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Dodge Challenger 500 on May 10, 2008 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Jo Cobb, driver of the #10 Think Reality Chevrolet, wrecks during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Several car crash during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 09: Timothy Peters, driver of the #99 Metabo Chevrolet, wrecks during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winstaronlinegaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 9, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
NEWTON, IA – JULY 27: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Ford, celebrates with a burn out after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway on July 27, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 21: Josh Williams, driver of the #92 OpenForBusiness/ChasingFreedom, stands on pit road during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 21, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
WATKINS GLEN, NY – AUGUST 05: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 NOS Rowdy Toyota, and his son Brexton celebrate in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series Zippo 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 5, 2017 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 07: General view as the sun sets following the NASCAR Xfinity Series LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 07, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
