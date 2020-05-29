Business Maverick

Stocks Fall, Tensions Simmer Before Trump Presser: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 29 May 2020
Caption
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 25: Pedestrians are seen reflected in an electronic screen showing global stock market information on the street in Tokyo on August 25, 2015. Japan's share prices dropped nearly 4.0 percent, closing at 17,806.70 following a 4.6% plunge on "Black Monday" to the lowest level seen since late February. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Photographer: Chris McGrath/Getty Images AsiaPac

Asian stocks dropped with European and U.S. equity futures as investors took a cautious stance before President Donald Trump’s anticipated address later Friday that could further stoke U.S.-China tensions. The yen edged up.

Sentiment is being tested as global equities round out a second month of gains, with Trump saying he’ll announce new U.S. steps on China on Friday, after it passed a national security law that could curb freedoms in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng opened about 1.5% lower, while Japanese shares dipped more modestly along with those in Seoul and Shanghai. U.S. contracts slid after the gauge gave up a gain of more than 1% Thursday, with the Trump announcement stoking concern Sino-American tensions will disrupt the economic reopening narrative.
U.S.-based investors turn bearish on Chinese stocks

The escalation in hostilities between Washington and Beijing is capping positive sentiment as traders weigh indications of economies healing after lockdowns. U.S. states’ jobless rolls shrank for the first time during the outbreak even as millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits, while readings on durable goods orders and personal consumption beat forecasts.

“I’m very cautious on my medium and even long-term outlook for the markets,” Kate Jaquet, a portfolio manager at Seafarer Capital Partners LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “I perceive there to be a very large disconnect between stock-market valuations across the globe and underlying company fundamentals.”

Meantime, clues on the next stages for Federal Reserve policy may come later Friday, when Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a virtual discussion.

The daily fixing of China’s exchange rate on Friday was broadly in line with expectations. The offshore yuan has steadied near a record low after China signaled on Thursday with a stronger-than-expected fixing on Thursday that it wants to avoid rapid depreciation.

Elsewhere, crude oil dipped after gaining Thursday. European stocks ended higher amid optimism over economies reopening and a European Union fiscal stimulus plan.

  • Euro-area data due Friday is forecast to show consumer inflation fell to 0.1% in May from 0.4% the previous month.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 10:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Thursday.
  • Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 1.5%.
  • Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4%.
  • South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.9%.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 1.2%.

Currencies

  • The yen was little changed at 107.51 per dollar.
  • The offshore yuan was flat at 7.1719 per dollar.
  • The euro bought $1.1079, little changed.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.68%.
  • Australia’s 10-year yield remained at 0.88%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $33.11 a barrel.
  • Gold slipped 0.1% to $1,716.91 an ounce.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK Op-Ed

How South Africa can save R10bn this year and R23bn next year

By Nazmeera Moola

BUSINESS MAVERICK Webinar

Five easy ways to reboot SA’s economy during and after the Covid-19 pandemic 

Ray Mahlaka
5 hours ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS & THE ECONOMY

How South Africa can best balance controlling Covid-19 and avoiding economic disaster

Miriam Altman
28 MAY
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Level 3 lockdown: How it will work
Greg Nicolson 5 hours ago
5 mins

Citizens of Singapore are organ donors by default. You have to opt out to not donate and if you choose so you will have a lower priority should you require a donor.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Solutions to the funding conundrum

Sasha Planting 4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Proposed rules on waste reclaimers are xenophobic and exclusionary

Jessica Breakey
3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time to ramp up regional trade

Deidre Penfold and Catherine Grant Makokera
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Who has the world’s largest economy?

Jeffrey Frankel
3 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reserve Bank paints sobering picture of SA financial (in)stability

Ed Stoddard
27 MAY
4 mins

Covid-19

Western Cape mulls Level 3 balancing act

Suné Payne
4 hours ago
2 mins