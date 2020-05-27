COVID-19

WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

By Reuters 27 May 2020

epa08383788 A nurse holds a dose of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which is reportedly showing good results in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Morales Meseguer Hospital in Murcia, Spain, 25 April 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. According to health workers at the Morales Meseguer ICU, one of the hardest parts to deal with during the coronavirus crisis has been not being able to hold the hand of the dying persons as there was a high risk of contagion. EPA-EFE/MARCIAL GUILLEN

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine, probably by mid-June, after safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug's use in a large trial on COVID-19 patients.

U.S. President Donald Trump and others have pushed hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, but the WHO on Monday called time after the British journal The Lancet reported patients getting hydroxychloroquine had increased death rates and irregular heartbeats.

“A final decision on the harm, benefit or lack of benefit of hydroxychloroquine will be made once the evidence has been reviewed,” the body said. “It is expected by mid-June.”

Those already in a 17-country study, called Solidarity, of thousands of patients who have started hydroxychloroquine can finish their treatment, the WHO said.

Newly enrolled patients will get other treatments being evaluated, including Gilead Science’s remdesivir and AbbVie’s Kaletra/Aluvia.

Separate hydroxychloroquine trials, including a 440-patient U.S. study by Swiss drugmaker Novartis, are continuing enrollment.

Novartis and rival Sanofi have pledged donations of tens of millions of doses of the drug, also used in rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, for COVID-19.

Novartis said The Lancet study, while covering 100,000 people, was “observational” and could not demonstrate a causal link between hydroxychloroquine and side effects.

“We need randomised, controlled clinical trials to clearly understand efficacy and safety,” a Novartis spokesman said.

The WHO said its safety-board review would examine not just Solidarity patients, but other hydroxychloroquine studies too, to determine if a pattern emerges similar to problems described in The Lancet.

Dr. Oriol Manuel, infectious disease expert and national coordinator of the Solidarity study in Switzerland, said hitting pause now made sense.

“There are several thousand patients already enrolled, some randomised to receive hydroxychloroquine, some who did not receive any drug,” Manuel told Reuters. “They can do a comparison of the use of hydroxychloroquine … to see whether there is a signal of some kind of adverse events.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields/John Stonestreet/Jane Merriman)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Stranger in a strange land – my refugee life in South Africa

By Laury Ling

Coronavirus & Port Elizabeth

Outbreak: 29 test positive for Covid-19 at Life Esidimeni’s Lorraine Frail Care Centre

Estelle Ellis
11 hours ago
5 mins

Mkhize/Dlamini Zuma in Parliament

Hard Lockdown unsustainable — economy had to be reopened

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

CORONAVIRUS Op-Ed

Time to fight frustrations
Anonymous 10 hours ago
6 mins

Teachers in Buffalo, US have access to almost completely free plastic surgery.

LOCKDOWN & WORSHIP

Religious services to resume under Level 3, but limited to 50 people

Greg Nicolson 12 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA airline industry divided on returning to the skies

Ray Mahlaka
13 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Arch-rivals NUM and Amcu both oppose Mantashe on mining sector restarting

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS: CITES

Why the wildlife trade convention failed to prevent Covid-19

Don Pinnock
12 hours ago
6 mins

Op-Ed

Chief Justice – a crucial role explained

Alison Tilley
13 hours ago
6 mins