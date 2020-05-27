Tanzanian President John Magufuli. (Photo: EPA / Daniel Irungu)

Last week, I addressed Tanzanian citizens via online platforms about the real status of the Covid-19 pandemic in our country. This follows the continuing failure of President John Magufuli to demonstrate any leadership or concern for Tanzanians during this great crisis.

President Magufuli’s continued dismissal of advice from scientists, medical professionals, civil society and political party leaders has helped drive the spread of the coronavirus in Tanzania and contributed to the deaths of many citizens. His handling of Tanzania’s response to the pandemic has been the epitome of incompetence.

At this time, Tanzanians of all backgrounds need to come to the realisation that their current government is not interested in protecting them and putting their interests first. It is up to individuals now to take all measures to protect themselves and their families against the rampant spread of the coronavirus. Our government has left us alone.

It appears that President Magufuli and his government are pursuing an approach of “herd immunity”. This can be equated to a Darwinian “survival of the fittest”, a significant gamble which may kill hundreds of thousands of immuno-compromised Tanzanians.

The government remains completely silent though on exactly what approach it is following and why. The last official statistics on the rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths were issued on 29 April. Since then, Tanzanians have endured radio silence from those elected to lead them. Apparently, statistics have not been released because the president questioned the integrity of tests conducted by the National Health Laboratory, infamously claiming that goats and papaya could be found by the test to be positive for Covid-19. Despite the formation of a committee to investigate the National Health Laboratory, no reports or updates have been forthcoming. Instead, the president has dispatched officials to pursue a questionable and already discredited Madagascan herbal remedy.

Tanzania’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic is also pitting our country against our close neighbours as well as our historical and strategic allies. The decision by the president to not attend recent EAC and SADC consultative meetings on Covid-19 has greatly enhanced the risk that we could get sidelined by our neighbours as we increasingly become a regional and international pariah.

We must hold President Magufuli and his government to account as responsibly and vigorously as we can. Tanzanians must take records of their beloved ones who die of coronavirus so that these records can be used to demand justice for them.

In the absence of any evidence to the contrary, we have to assume that the government’s foolish and dangerous herd immunity approach is a poor attempt to protect the economy. Yet, the government’s own statistics show that the economy is in bad shape and the international impact of the pandemic is worsening the economic outlook for Tanzania on an almost daily basis. The drop in revenue collection by 50% in March shows how badly the pandemic is affecting our economy – the government expected to collect Sh460-billion (R3.45-billion) but ended up collecting only Sh224-billion (R1.68-billion).

Despite claims that we are winning the battle against the pandemic, the government has applied for emergency financial assistance of Sh600-billion (R4.5-billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Unfortunately, our application was rejected because of inaccurate statistics relating to the budget that was provided by the government. It has also been troubling to see the criticism of the Tanzanian government by the World Bank for hiding commercial loans, a practice contrary to World Bank rules and regulations. This dubious financial management can only be further compromising Tanzania’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fundamentally, the government needs to stop treating the Covid-19 pandemic as a national security issue and start treating it as a public health issue that has serious consequences for the economic and social well-being of our nation. Not only does the government hide the information from the public but it has unleashed a vicious propaganda machine. This has gone hand in hand with the government’s suppression of the independent press, intimidation of healthcare workers so that they cannot share the real situation on the ground as well as the removal of coronavirus patients from hospitals and thus letting them attempt to recuperate – and die – at home.

It is now time for Tanzanians to not allow the government to play with their health and lives. We must hold President Magufuli and his government to account as responsibly and vigorously as we can. Tanzanians must take records of their beloved ones who die of coronavirus so that these records can be used to demand justice for them.

The Tanzanian government has abandoned its constitutional duty to protect Tanzanian citizens. It therefore lacks legitimacy to remain in power. Change is needed and will be arriving this coming October. When the polls open on Election Day, it will be our chance to hold the governing party and its irresponsible leader to account. It is our patriotic duty and we best not abandon it. DM

Zitto Kabwe is the leader of ACT-Wazalendo.

