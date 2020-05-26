Newsdeck

South Africa to let places of worship reopen from June

By Reuters 26 May 2020
Caption
Dutch Reformed Church, Aliwal North, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Photo: Allan Watt/Flickr

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's churches and other places of worship can reopen their doors from June, but will be limited to 50 people, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday as coronavirus lockdown rules are further eased.

 

Africa’s most industrialised economy has been largely shut since late March, when the government enforced restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected 23,615 people in South Africa and killed 481.

Some churches responded by moving to radio, television and online so that people could worship from home.

“This pandemic has … taken a toll on us emotionally and spiritually. It has shaken our sense of well-being and security. Many of us are anxious and fearful of both the present and the future,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

“We have a responsibility to…take care of the spiritual, psychological and emotional well-being of all South Africans.”

South Africa will move to “level three” of its five-level lockdown system from June, allowing the vast majority of the economy to return to full capacity.

Ramaphosa, who has been under pressure from rival political parties and industries to ease the restrictions, said social distancing will have to be observed and all worshippers and participants will have to wear face masks.

He added that any religious rituals that carry even the slightest possibility of exposing worshippers to risk should be avoided, and where they form an essential part of religious practice, sanitisation is paramount. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Malnutrition, health services and democracy: The responsibility to speak out

By Mark Heywood

Crosswords

Crossed Out – Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Daily Maverick
5 hours ago
< 1 min

Maverick Citizen: OP-ED

Limpopo schools face an impossible choice – sanitiser vs basic necessities

Samantha Brener
8 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 25 MAY

OPINIONISTA

There is a school near each of us that needs our help
Michael le Cordeur 7 hours ago
3 mins

"There is nobility in the struggle; you don't have to win." ~ Sharon Pollock

Sponsored Content

Rebuilding SA’s economy with a focus on agility and education

Henley Business School 2 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: OP-ED

Calls for a unique global collaboration in the fight against Covid-19

Yousuf Vawda and Brook K Baker
8 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Coronavirus

The plight of Gogo Nobude and other elderly people living in townships

Siyabonga Kamnqa for Spotlight
8 hours ago
7 mins

Coronavirus

Lawyers step in to defend recyclers against discriminatory lockdown policies

Bheki C. Simelane
5 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: WEBINAR

Covid-19 will cost Africa dearly

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
5 mins