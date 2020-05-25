epa08064885 Protesters demonstrate on the last day of the genocide case against Myanmar at the Peace Palace in The Hague, The Netherlands, 12 December 2019. Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi defended her country at the International Court of Justice against accusations of genocide filed by The Gambia, following the 2017 Myanmar military crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

AMSTERDAM, May 25 (Reuters) - Myanmar has filed a report on its adherence to measures to protect its Rohingya Muslim minority imposed by the United Nations' highest court, but details of the document have not been published.

Mainly-Muslim Gambia filed a suit against Myanmar in November at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of “ongoing genocide” against the Rohingya after expelling more than 730,000.

Pending a final ruling, ICJ judges imposed provisional measures obliging Myanmar to protect any evidence of crimes and prevent acts of violence. They also instructed Myanmar to update them every six months.

The first such update has been submitted, the Hague-based court said on Monday. It released no details of the report, which a Myanmar Foreign Ministry official told Reuters was confidential.

The ICJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past two months Myanmar has published presidential directives ordering government personnel not to commit genocide or destroy evidence, and to halt hate speech.

But rights groups say no meaningful steps to end atrocities against the Rohingya have been taken.

A Myanmar military spokesman said on Friday the army had “fully and accurately” supplied information to the civilian government, which compiled the report. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)

