250 senior academics issue statement to support Prof Glenda Gray and ‘the Principle of Academic Freedom’

By Staff Reporter 25 May 2020

Professor Glenda Gray. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)

Medical Research Council President Professor Glenda Gray has come under heavy fire from the government for statements she made in the media about the rationale behind the country’s lockdown regulations. Then on Friday afternoon, 22 May, a letter to the board of the council, sent by Acting Director-General of the Health Department, Anban Pillay, requesting that her conduct be investigated, surfaced in the media.

The response of the scientific community has been unprecedented.

Over the weekend, the move was criticised by organisations such as the South African Gastroenterology Society and the Perinatal HIV Research Unit at Wits University. However, perhaps most significant is a statement supporting Gray which, in less than two days, has been signed by 250 of South Africa’s leading scientists and academics, including deans of faculties, other members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, former Unisa Vice-Chancellor Barney Pityana and University of the Witwatersrand Vice-Chancellor, Adam Habib.

The text of the statement and the list of signatories at 6pm on Sunday 24 May follows below:

“As scientists, academics and policy experts, we are committed to being part of the complex policy response and debate on dealing with the epidemic of SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of Covid-19) in South Africa. We recognise that it is impossible to have perfected the response to the epidemic, but course correction should be rapid and not defensive. With that in mind, we condemn the specific threat made against Professor Glenda Gray for expressing her opinion in public, which is totally out of step with the public pronouncements made by the president, welcoming criticism. We uphold the right to academic freedom of speech, and call on the South African government to engage openly with alternate views, and for all of us to urgently work towards constructive solutions regarding policy, in the interests of the country.”

Current signatures (alphabetic order): 

  1. Dr Fareed Abdullah, Director: Office of Aids and TB Research.  SAMRC
  2. Prof Sumaiya Adam, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Pretoria
  3. Professor Kate Alexander. South African Research Chair in Social Change and Director: Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg
  4. Professor Cathi Albertyn, School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
  5. Professor Lucy Allais, Professor of Philosophy, University of the Witwatersrand, Henry Alison chair of the History of Philosophy, UCS
  6. Shafrudeen Amod, Clinical Pharmacist and Health Law, University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
  7. Dr Chris Archer, CEO, South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF).
  8. Dr Cecile Baard, GP, aesthetic medicine
  9. Dr Scott Barker, private practice, Cape Town
  10. Prof Karen I Barnes, Division of Clinical Pharmacology, University of Cape Town
  11. Professor Dan Barouch, William Bosworth Castle Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of MGH; MIT, and Harvard, Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  12. Dr Peter Barron, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
  13. Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director, Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, University of Cape Town
  14. Dr Peter-John Berlyn, Paediatrician, Kimberley
  15. Professor Chris Beyrer MD, MPH, Desmond M. Tutu Professor in Public Health and Human Rights, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA and Past President, The International AIDS Society, International Co-Chair for AIDS 2016 in Durban, South Africa.
  16. Priya Bhana, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  17. Prof Zaheer Bayat, Head of Internal Medicine, Head of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Helen Joseph Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand
  18. Professor Haroon Bhorat, Development Policy Research Unit, University of Cape Town
  19. Dr Geoffrey Bihl, nephrologist,  Private Practice, Western Cape
  20. Dr Duanne Blaauw, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
  21. Dr John Black, Infectious Diseases Physician at Livingstone Hospital, University of Cape Town
  22. Dr Michael Blackburn, Specialist Anaesthesiologist, private practice Johannesburg
  23. Dr Johan Botha, DermAfrica
  24. Natalie Bracher, Hutchinson Centre Research Institute of South Africa
  25. Professor Keith Breckenridge, WISER, University of the Witwatersrand
  26. Prof Adrian Brink, Head of Department  Med Micro, University of Cape Town
  27. Garth Brink, Family physician, Durban
  28. Dr Susan Buchbinder, Professor, Medicine and Epidemiology, UCSF, Member, Executive Management Team, HVTN (in US)
  29. Professor Lydia Cairncross, Department of Surgery, University of Cape Town
  30. Professor Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History; Adler Museum of Medicine; Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  31. Professor Sarah Charlton, School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand
  32. Prof Sean Chetty, Exec Head, Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Stellenbosch University
  33. Professor Nithaya Chetty, Dean, Faculty of Science, University of the Witwatersrand
  34. Professor Usuf Chikte, Emeritus Professor, Department of Global Health, Stellenbosch University
  35. Dr Wezile Chitha, Assistant Dean: Strategic Affairs, Co-Director: Health Systems Enablement & Innovation Unit, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  36. Dr Jenny Coetzee, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  37. Professor Jason Cohen, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand
  38. Dr Francesca Conradie, Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of Witwatersrand
  39. Prof Demitri Constantinou, Professor: Sports and Exercise Medicine and Director: Centre for Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, University of Witwatersrand
  40. Professor Ashraf Coovadia, Chief Specialist and Head of Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, University of Witwatersrand; Director of Empilweni Services and Research Unit and Head of Dept of Paediatrics & Child Health
  41. Professor Larry Corey, Past President Fred Hutchinson Research Center and Principal Investigator of the HIV vaccine Trials Network.
  42. Professor Mark Cotton, Dept of Paediatrics and Child Health, Stellenbosch University
  43. Professor A. Keith Cowan, Director, Institute for Environmental Biotechnology, Rhodes University
  44. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Progressive Health Forum
  45. Professor Joel Dave, Head of Division of Endocrinology, University of Cape Town
  46. Professor Danie de Klerk, Assistant Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand
  47. Prof Mary-Ann Davies, Director, Associate Professor, and Public Health Medicine Specialist, Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research, University of Cape Town
  48. Halima Dawood, Head of Clinical Unit: Infectious Diseases, Greys Hospital
  49. Dr JC de Witt, paediatrician
  50. Dr Albie De Frey, Senior Honorary Lecturer in Travel Medicine at the WITS School of Public Health, University of Witwatersrand
  51. Professor Ames Dhai, Professor of Bioethics, University of Witwatersrand
  52. Dr Janan Dietrich, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  53. Dr Rowan Dunkley, Paediatric consultant, Red Cross war Memorial Children’s Hospital
  54. Prof Paul Dunne, School of Economics, University of Cape Town
  55. Dr Jenny Durandt,  GP,  family medicine tutor, University of Cape Town
  56. Dr Rob Dyer, Cardiologist, Durban
  57. Niles Eaton, HIV Vaccine Trials Network at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
  58. Andries Engelbrecht, HVTN
  59. Professor David Everatt, Wits School of Government, University of the Witwatersrand
  60. Dr Gail Faller, Paediatric Rheumatologist. Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, Johannesburg
  61. Dr Hannetjie Ferreira,  MDR/XDR TB Unit, North West Province
  62. Dr Stephanie Fischer, Anaesthetist, Johannesburg.
  63. Dr Judith Flett, anaesthesiologist, Pretoria.
  64. Professor John Gear, ex-head of public health, University of the Witwatersrand
  65. Dr Daleen Geldenhuys (Kotze), Specialist Physician/Medical Oncologist Private Practice
  66. Professor Jaya George, Head of Chemical Pathology, University of the Witwatersrand
  67. Prof Nico C Gey van Pittius, Vice Dean: Research and Internationalisation and Professor in Molecular Biology, Dean’s Division, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Stellenbosch
  68. Dr Elna Gibson, Paediatrician, Hermanus
  69. Dr Janet Giddy. Family Physician. Cape Town
  70. Professor Peter Gilbert,  Principal Investigator of the Statistical Data Management Center, HVTN
  71. Professor Daryl Glaser, Political Studies, School of Social Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  72. Professor Debbie Glencross, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand
  73. Dr Dean Gopalan, President Critical Care Society of South Africa
  74. Dhevium Govender, HCRISA, HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN)
  75. Professor Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand
  76. Dr Scott M. Hammer, Harold C. Neu Professor of Infectious Diseases, Columbia University, Irving Medical Center, Member, Executive Management Team, HVTN
  77. Dr Lucia Hans, Clinical Virologist, Molecular Medicine And Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand
  78. Dr Sian Hartshorne, President of South African Society For Dermatologic Surgery, and University of the Witwatersrand
  79. Dr Woltemade Hartman (PhD), Clinical Psychologist and Executive Board Member of the International Society of Clinical Hypnosis
  80. Professor Mark Hatherill, Director, South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative, University of Cape Town
  81. Dr Yolandie Hayden, private practice, Pretoria
  82. Professor Kim Hein, Emeritus Professor, Wits University
  83. Dr Ronald Hockman  Anaesthesiologist, Gauteng
  84. Prof Robert Ingle, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of Cape Town
  85. Dr Rebecca Hodes, AIDS & Society Research Unit, University of Cape Town
  86. Professor Shireen Hassim, WISER, University of the Witwatersrand
  87. Dr Cara Hollander, Prime Hearing, University of the Witwatersrand;
  88. Kathryn L Hopkins, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  89. Professor Mitchell Hughes, School of Business Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  90. Professor Jannie Hugo, Department of Family Medicine, University of Pretoria
  91. Professor Tracy Lynn Humby, School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
  92. Professor Barry Jacobson. Head Clinical Haematology, NHLS
  93. Professor Ian Jandrell, Dean, Faculty of Engineering the Built Environment, University of the Witwatersrand
  94. Professor Jonathan Jansen, Stellenbosch University
  95. Dr Bhavna Jasmat, paediatrician
  96. Dr Zainub Jooma, Department of Anaesthesia, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand
  97. Prof. Stephen Jurisich, Head: School of Statistics & Actuarial Science, University of the Witwatersrand
  98. Professor Kathy Kahn, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
  99. Professor Bavesh Kana, Personal Professor, Wits University
  100. Dr Yatish Kara, Paediatric, Chairman of the South African Private Practice Forum
  101. Professor Jonathan Klaaren, School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
  102. Professor Uma Kollamparambil, Head, School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand
  103. Prof Mariana Kruger, Executive Head, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Stellenbosch University
  104. Professor James Kublin, Executive Director of the HVTN, Medical Director of the Malaria Clinical Trials Center at Seattle Biomed, Professor of Global Health at the University of Washington
  105. Dr Richard Kyte, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre.
  106. Dr Anita Lai, Private Practice, Sessional Rheumatologist at Helen Joseph Academic Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand
  107. Dr Erica Lazarus, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  108. Professor Anthony Leaman, School of Economics, University of Cape Town
  109. Prof Murray Leibbrandt, SALDRU, University of Cape Town
  110. Professor Johann Lemmer, President, Council for Sexual Health Professions, South Africa – on behalf of >20 colleagues CSHP
  111. Engelbert le Roux, HCRISA
  112. Professor Naomi Levitt, Emeritus Professor of Endocrinology, University of Cape Town
  113. Prof Anthony Leysens, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Stellenbosch University
  114. Prof Theresa Lorenzo, Disability Studies and Occupational Therapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town.
  115. Dr Susan Louw, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand
  116. Professor Gary Maartens, Head of Clinical Pharmacology, University of Cape Town
  117. Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  118. Dr Gloria Maimela, Director Health Programmes, Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
  119. Professor Helder Marques, Faculty of Science, University of the Witwatersrand
  120. Ms Velashka Martin, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand
  121. Dr Troy Martin, Chief of Staff, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, HVTN (in US)
  122. Dr Neil Martinson, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  123. Dr Moeketsi Mathe, private practice, lecturer, University of Witwatersrand
  124. Fatima Mayat, Perinatal HIV Research Unit
  125. Dr Elizabeth Mayne, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand
  126. Professor Marc Mendelson, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine, University of Cape Town
  127. Prof Colin Menezes, Academic Head,  Department of Internal Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand,
  128. Professor Gesine Meyer-Rath, HERO, University of the Witwatersrand
  129. Professor Adam Mahomed, Head of Internal Medicine. CMJAH, University of Witwatersrand
  130. Professor Juliana M McElrath, Professor and Director of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division, Senior Vice President of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Member, Executive Management Team, HVTN
  131. Prof James McIntyre, School of Public Health & Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
  132. Dr Gary McMichael, Specialist Physician/Medical Oncologist, private practice, Flora
  133. Dr Kirsty McHarry, private practice, Knysna
  134. Dr Ruchika Meel, Consultant Cardiologist and Post-Doctoral Carnegie Fellow, Cardiology, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and University of the Witwatersrand
  135. Professor Shaheen Mehtar, Emeritus Professor, Stellenbosch University
  136. Minja Milovanovic, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  137. Professor Duncan Mitchell, Emeritus Professor of Physiology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  138. Dr Bhadrashil Modi, Lecturer, Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, University of the Witwatersrand
  139. Dr Lerato Mohapi, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  140. Professor Yunus Moosa Chief Specialist and Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
  141. Prof Rafique Moosa, Exec Head, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch University
  142. Dr Reno Morar, Chief Operating Officer, University of Cape Town
  143. Dr Saber Mosam, Tshepong Hospital, Int Med, Lecturer School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand
  144. Professor Robert Morrell, Office of the Vice-Chancellor Department, University of Cape Town
  145. Professor Mike Morris, Economics, University of Cape Town
  146. Dr Firdaus Nabeemeeah, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  147. Dr Tracey Naledi,  Public Health Specialist, University of Cape Town
  148. Anusha Nana, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  149. Professor Nicoli Nattrass, School of Economics, University of Cape Town
  150. Warren Nebe, RDT, Founder Drama for Life, Department of Applied Arts, Arts Therapies and Arts Research, University of the Witwatersrand
  151. Dr Busisiwe Nkala-Dlamini, University of the Witwatersrand
  152. Dr Jeremy Nel, Department of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  153. Dr Debbie Norval, President of Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Society of SA
  154. Dr Adam Nosworthy, Medical Oncologist, Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
  155. Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, Head of Medicine, University of Cape Town
  156. Dr Jackline Odhiambo, HVTN
  157. Dr Regina Osih, Senior Technical Expert, Aurum Institute
  158. Prof Ruksana Osman, DVC Academic, University of the Witwatersrand
  159. Professor, Kennedy Otwombe, Perinatal HIV Research Unit & School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand.
  160. Professor Vishnu Padayachee, School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand
  161. Dr Ravindre Panchia, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  162. Professor Maria Pappas, Assistant Dean of Research and Postgraduate Support, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  163. Prof Charles Parry, Director: Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, South African Medical Research Council
  164. Prof Jon Patricios, Sport and Exercise Medicine Physician, Associate Professor, Wits Institute for Sport and Health (WISH), Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  165. Professor Craig Peter, Department of Botany, Rhodes University
  166. Debra Peters, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  167. Dr Beth Pheiffer, gynaecologist, retired
  168. Professor Barney Pityana, Emeritus Professor, UNISA
  169. Dr Deidré Pretorius  Lecturer Dept Family Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand
  170. Professor Sharon Prince, Head of Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
  171. Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director, South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), Stellenbosch University
  172. Shelly Ramirez, HVTN
  173. Yvette Raphael, Advocacy for Prevention of HIV & AIDS
  174. Prof Peter Raubenheimer Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town
  175. Prof Robert Reid – HoS Mechanical, industrial and Aeronautical Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand
  176. Prof Chrissie Rey, School of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of the Witwatersrand
  177. Dr Haroun Rhemtula, Head of Clinical Unit and Head of Obstetrics, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CMJAH and University of the Witwatersrand
  178. Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
  179. Dr Marlise Richter, African Centre for Migration & Society, University of the Witwatersrand
  180. Dr Marina Rifkin, MHS, Epidemiologist, University of California San Francisco
  181. Prof David Root, HoS Construction Economics and Management, University of the Witwatersrand
  182. Bill Rosenberg, BSc (Civ. Eng)
  183. Emeritus Professor Bernd Rosenkranz, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University
  184. Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
  185. Professor Haroon Saloojee, Department of Paediatrics, University of the Witwatersrand
  186. Professor Vishwas Satgar, Department of International Relations, University of the Witwatersrand
  187. Prof Gabriella Scarlatti is head of research at the Viral Evolution and Transmission Unit at IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, Italy, and Professor at the Microbiology and Tumorbiology Center, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
  188. Dr Ingrid Schoeman, Operational Manager, TB Proof
  189. Professor Lesley Scott, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand
  190. Prof Soraya Seedat, Executive Head, Department of Psychiatry, Stellenbosch University
  191. Professor Jeremy Seekings, Centre for Social Science, University of Cape Town
  192. Dr Kate Shearer, Johns Hopkins University
  193. Professor Gayle Sherman, Empilweni Services and Research Unit and Head of Dept of Paediatrics & Child Health, University of the Witwatersrand
  194. Mr Fana Sibanyoni, Chief Operations Officer, University of the Witwatersrand
  195. Dr Nandi Siegfried, Independent Public Health Medicine Specialist and Chief Specialist Scientist, Medical Research Council
  196. Dr Elvira Singh, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
  197. Dr Helen Sommerville, Family Physician Private Practice, HIV practitioner
  198. Maria Stacey, Director of Equal International.
  199. Professor Martin Smith, school of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  200. Prof Johan Smith, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health Stellenbosch University
  201. Dr Julian Smith Paediatrician Pretoria
  202. Dr Geetesh Solanki, Senior Specialist Scientist, Health Systems Research Unit, SAMRC
  203. Prof Kathy Sole, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, University of Pretoria
  204. Prof Antony Stacey, President: Academic Staff Association of Wits University (ASAWU), University of the Witwatersrand
  205. Dr DM Stander, GP, Colesberg
  206. Dr Kim Steegen, Dept of Molecular Medicine and Haematology University of the Witwatersrand
  207. Dr Simon Strachan, Paediatrician
  208. Professor Mark Sonderup, Division of Hepatology, University of Cape Town
  209. Dr Simiso Sokhela, Ezintsha, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
  210. Professor Wendy Stevens, Professor and Head, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand
  211. Prof Garth Stevens, Dean, Faculty of Humanities, University of Witwatersrand
  212. Prof Leslie Swartz, Professor of Psychology, Stellenbosch University
  213. Azwi Takalani, Regional Medical Liaison, Hutchinson Centre Research Institute of South Africa
  214. Dr Fazleh Taleb, neurosurgeon, private practice
  215. Professor Jantjie Taljaard, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Stellenbosch
  216. Dr Mvuyiso Talatala, South African Society of Psychiatrists, Department of Psychiatry, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
  217. Dr Jill te Water Naudé , GP Paarl
  218. India Tindale, HVTN
  219. Professor Steven Tollman, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
  220. Professor Georgia Tomaras, Professor of Surgery, Immunology and Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at Duke University; Director of Research for the Duke Human Vaccine Institute; Associate Director for the HVTN Laboratory Center
  221. Prof Keyan Tomaselli, Faculty of Humanities, University of Johannesburg
  222. Professor Mark Tomlinson, Institute for Life Course Health Research, Department of Global Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University
  223. Dr Michele Torlutter, Family Physician, University of Witwatersrand
  224. Dr Richard Tuft, Executive Director,  Radiological Society of South Africa
  225. Professor Estelle Trengove, School of Electrical and Information Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand
  226. Prof Imraan Valodia, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand
  227. Professor John van den Berg, Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Pretoria
  228. Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security at the Wits School of Governance
  229. Prof CH van Heerden, Research Professor, Tshwane University of Technology
  230. Professor Ebrahim Variava, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Witwatersrand
  231. Prof Jo Vearey, African Centre for Migration & Society, University of Witwatersrand
  232. Professor Martin Veller, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Witwatersrand
  233. Professor Francois Venter, Ezintsha, sub-division of Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
  234. Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, DVC Research, University of the Witwatersrand
  235. Dr Avy Violari, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
  236. Professor Jimmy Volmink, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University
  237. Dr Arne von Delft, UCT School of Public Health and Family Medicine & TB Proof Co-founder
  238. Dr Dalene von Delft, TB Proof Co-founder & Board Member
  239. Prof Gerhard Walzl, Exec Head, Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University
  240. Professor Sean Wasserman, Infectious Diseases. Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town
  241. Prof Nicola Wearne, Division of Nephrology, University of Cape Town
  242. Professor Edward Webster, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
  243. Professor Michelle Williams, Department of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
  244. Prof M. Wong – Academic Head: Pulmonology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand
  245. Professor Robin Wood, Director, Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, University of Cape Town
  246. Dr Adrienne Wulfsohn, Emergency and Disaster Medicine, KZN
  247. Ntando Yola, Advocacy for Prevention of HIV & AIDS
  248. Dr Martin Young, Private Practice
  249. Dr Dayle Zieff, Groote Schuur HIV Clinical services

