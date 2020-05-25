Professor Glenda Gray. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)

Medical Research Council President Professor Glenda Gray has come under heavy fire from the government for statements she made in the media about the rationale behind the country’s lockdown regulations. Then on Friday afternoon, 22 May, a letter to the board of the council, sent by Acting Director-General of the Health Department, Anban Pillay, requesting that her conduct be investigated, surfaced in the media.

The response of the scientific community has been unprecedented.

Over the weekend, the move was criticised by organisations such as the South African Gastroenterology Society and the Perinatal HIV Research Unit at Wits University. However, perhaps most significant is a statement supporting Gray which, in less than two days, has been signed by 250 of South Africa’s leading scientists and academics, including deans of faculties, other members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, former Unisa Vice-Chancellor Barney Pityana and University of the Witwatersrand Vice-Chancellor, Adam Habib.

The text of the statement and the list of signatories at 6pm on Sunday 24 May follows below:

“As scientists, academics and policy experts, we are committed to being part of the complex policy response and debate on dealing with the epidemic of SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of Covid-19) in South Africa. We recognise that it is impossible to have perfected the response to the epidemic, but course correction should be rapid and not defensive. With that in mind, we condemn the specific threat made against Professor Glenda Gray for expressing her opinion in public, which is totally out of step with the public pronouncements made by the president, welcoming criticism. We uphold the right to academic freedom of speech, and call on the South African government to engage openly with alternate views, and for all of us to urgently work towards constructive solutions regarding policy, in the interests of the country.”

Current signatures (alphabetic order):

Dr Fareed Abdullah, Director: Office of Aids and TB Research. SAMRC Prof Sumaiya Adam, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Pretoria Professor Kate Alexander. South African Research Chair in Social Change and Director: Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg Professor Cathi Albertyn, School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Lucy Allais, Professor of Philosophy, University of the Witwatersrand, Henry Alison chair of the History of Philosophy, UCS Shafrudeen Amod, Clinical Pharmacist and Health Law, University of Kwa-Zulu Natal Dr Chris Archer, CEO, South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF). Dr Cecile Baard, GP, aesthetic medicine Dr Scott Barker, private practice, Cape Town Prof Karen I Barnes, Division of Clinical Pharmacology, University of Cape Town Professor Dan Barouch, William Bosworth Castle Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of MGH; MIT, and Harvard, Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Dr Peter Barron, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director, Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, University of Cape Town Dr Peter-John Berlyn, Paediatrician, Kimberley Professor Chris Beyrer MD, MPH, Desmond M. Tutu Professor in Public Health and Human Rights, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA and Past President, The International AIDS Society, International Co-Chair for AIDS 2016 in Durban, South Africa. Priya Bhana, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Zaheer Bayat, Head of Internal Medicine, Head of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Helen Joseph Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Haroon Bhorat, Development Policy Research Unit, University of Cape Town Dr Geoffrey Bihl, nephrologist, Private Practice, Western Cape Dr Duanne Blaauw, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand Dr John Black, Infectious Diseases Physician at Livingstone Hospital, University of Cape Town Dr Michael Blackburn, Specialist Anaesthesiologist, private practice Johannesburg Dr Johan Botha, DermAfrica Natalie Bracher, Hutchinson Centre Research Institute of South Africa Professor Keith Breckenridge, WISER, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Adrian Brink, Head of Department Med Micro, University of Cape Town Garth Brink, Family physician, Durban Dr Susan Buchbinder, Professor, Medicine and Epidemiology, UCSF, Member, Executive Management Team, HVTN (in US) Professor Lydia Cairncross, Department of Surgery, University of Cape Town Professor Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History; Adler Museum of Medicine; Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Sarah Charlton, School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Sean Chetty, Exec Head, Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Stellenbosch University Professor Nithaya Chetty, Dean, Faculty of Science, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Usuf Chikte, Emeritus Professor, Department of Global Health, Stellenbosch University Dr Wezile Chitha, Assistant Dean: Strategic Affairs, Co-Director: Health Systems Enablement & Innovation Unit, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Jenny Coetzee, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Jason Cohen, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Francesca Conradie, Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of Witwatersrand Prof Demitri Constantinou, Professor: Sports and Exercise Medicine and Director: Centre for Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Professor Ashraf Coovadia, Chief Specialist and Head of Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, University of Witwatersrand; Director of Empilweni Services and Research Unit and Head of Dept of Paediatrics & Child Health Professor Larry Corey, Past President Fred Hutchinson Research Center and Principal Investigator of the HIV vaccine Trials Network. Professor Mark Cotton, Dept of Paediatrics and Child Health, Stellenbosch University Professor A. Keith Cowan, Director, Institute for Environmental Biotechnology, Rhodes University Dr Aslam Dasoo, Progressive Health Forum Professor Joel Dave, Head of Division of Endocrinology, University of Cape Town Professor Danie de Klerk, Assistant Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Mary-Ann Davies, Director, Associate Professor, and Public Health Medicine Specialist, Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research, University of Cape Town Halima Dawood, Head of Clinical Unit: Infectious Diseases, Greys Hospital Dr JC de Witt, paediatrician Dr Albie De Frey, Senior Honorary Lecturer in Travel Medicine at the WITS School of Public Health, University of Witwatersrand Professor Ames Dhai, Professor of Bioethics, University of Witwatersrand Dr Janan Dietrich, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Rowan Dunkley, Paediatric consultant, Red Cross war Memorial Children’s Hospital Prof Paul Dunne, School of Economics, University of Cape Town Dr Jenny Durandt, GP, family medicine tutor, University of Cape Town Dr Rob Dyer, Cardiologist, Durban Niles Eaton, HIV Vaccine Trials Network at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Andries Engelbrecht, HVTN Professor David Everatt, Wits School of Government, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Gail Faller, Paediatric Rheumatologist. Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, Johannesburg Dr Hannetjie Ferreira, MDR/XDR TB Unit, North West Province Dr Stephanie Fischer, Anaesthetist, Johannesburg. Dr Judith Flett, anaesthesiologist, Pretoria. Professor John Gear, ex-head of public health, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Daleen Geldenhuys (Kotze), Specialist Physician/Medical Oncologist Private Practice Professor Jaya George, Head of Chemical Pathology, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Nico C Gey van Pittius, Vice Dean: Research and Internationalisation and Professor in Molecular Biology, Dean’s Division, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Stellenbosch Dr Elna Gibson, Paediatrician, Hermanus Dr Janet Giddy. Family Physician. Cape Town Professor Peter Gilbert, Principal Investigator of the Statistical Data Management Center, HVTN Professor Daryl Glaser, Political Studies, School of Social Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Debbie Glencross, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Dean Gopalan, President Critical Care Society of South Africa Dhevium Govender, HCRISA, HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) Professor Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Scott M. Hammer, Harold C. Neu Professor of Infectious Diseases, Columbia University, Irving Medical Center, Member, Executive Management Team, HVTN Dr Lucia Hans, Clinical Virologist, Molecular Medicine And Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Sian Hartshorne, President of South African Society For Dermatologic Surgery, and University of the Witwatersrand Dr Woltemade Hartman (PhD), Clinical Psychologist and Executive Board Member of the International Society of Clinical Hypnosis Professor Mark Hatherill, Director, South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative, University of Cape Town Dr Yolandie Hayden, private practice, Pretoria Professor Kim Hein, Emeritus Professor, Wits University Dr Ronald Hockman Anaesthesiologist, Gauteng Prof Robert Ingle, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of Cape Town Dr Rebecca Hodes, AIDS & Society Research Unit, University of Cape Town Professor Shireen Hassim, WISER, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Cara Hollander, Prime Hearing, University of the Witwatersrand; Kathryn L Hopkins, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Mitchell Hughes, School of Business Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Jannie Hugo, Department of Family Medicine, University of Pretoria Professor Tracy Lynn Humby, School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Barry Jacobson. Head Clinical Haematology, NHLS Professor Ian Jandrell, Dean, Faculty of Engineering the Built Environment, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Jonathan Jansen, Stellenbosch University Dr Bhavna Jasmat, paediatrician Dr Zainub Jooma, Department of Anaesthesia, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand Prof. Stephen Jurisich, Head: School of Statistics & Actuarial Science, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Kathy Kahn, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Bavesh Kana, Personal Professor, Wits University Dr Yatish Kara, Paediatric, Chairman of the South African Private Practice Forum Professor Jonathan Klaaren, School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Uma Kollamparambil, Head, School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Mariana Kruger, Executive Head, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Stellenbosch University Professor James Kublin, Executive Director of the HVTN, Medical Director of the Malaria Clinical Trials Center at Seattle Biomed, Professor of Global Health at the University of Washington Dr Richard Kyte, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre. Dr Anita Lai, Private Practice, Sessional Rheumatologist at Helen Joseph Academic Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Erica Lazarus, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Anthony Leaman, School of Economics, University of Cape Town Prof Murray Leibbrandt, SALDRU, University of Cape Town Professor Johann Lemmer, President, Council for Sexual Health Professions, South Africa – on behalf of >20 colleagues CSHP Engelbert le Roux, HCRISA Professor Naomi Levitt, Emeritus Professor of Endocrinology, University of Cape Town Prof Anthony Leysens, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Stellenbosch University Prof Theresa Lorenzo, Disability Studies and Occupational Therapy, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town. Dr Susan Louw, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Gary Maartens, Head of Clinical Pharmacology, University of Cape Town Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Gloria Maimela, Director Health Programmes, Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Helder Marques, Faculty of Science, University of the Witwatersrand Ms Velashka Martin, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Troy Martin, Chief of Staff, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, HVTN (in US) Dr Neil Martinson, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Moeketsi Mathe, private practice, lecturer, University of Witwatersrand Fatima Mayat, Perinatal HIV Research Unit Dr Elizabeth Mayne, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Marc Mendelson, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine, University of Cape Town Prof Colin Menezes, Academic Head, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand, Professor Gesine Meyer-Rath, HERO, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Adam Mahomed, Head of Internal Medicine. CMJAH, University of Witwatersrand Professor Juliana M McElrath, Professor and Director of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division, Senior Vice President of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Member, Executive Management Team, HVTN Prof James McIntyre, School of Public Health & Family Medicine, University of Cape Town Dr Gary McMichael, Specialist Physician/Medical Oncologist, private practice, Flora Dr Kirsty McHarry, private practice, Knysna Dr Ruchika Meel, Consultant Cardiologist and Post-Doctoral Carnegie Fellow, Cardiology, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and University of the Witwatersrand Professor Shaheen Mehtar, Emeritus Professor, Stellenbosch University Minja Milovanovic, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Duncan Mitchell, Emeritus Professor of Physiology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Bhadrashil Modi, Lecturer, Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Lerato Mohapi, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Yunus Moosa Chief Specialist and Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Prof Rafique Moosa, Exec Head, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch University Dr Reno Morar, Chief Operating Officer, University of Cape Town Dr Saber Mosam, Tshepong Hospital, Int Med, Lecturer School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Professor Robert Morrell, Office of the Vice-Chancellor Department, University of Cape Town Professor Mike Morris, Economics, University of Cape Town Dr Firdaus Nabeemeeah, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Tracey Naledi, Public Health Specialist, University of Cape Town Anusha Nana, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Nicoli Nattrass, School of Economics, University of Cape Town Warren Nebe, RDT, Founder Drama for Life, Department of Applied Arts, Arts Therapies and Arts Research, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Busisiwe Nkala-Dlamini, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Jeremy Nel, Department of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Debbie Norval, President of Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Society of SA Dr Adam Nosworthy, Medical Oncologist, Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, Head of Medicine, University of Cape Town Dr Jackline Odhiambo, HVTN Dr Regina Osih, Senior Technical Expert, Aurum Institute Prof Ruksana Osman, DVC Academic, University of the Witwatersrand Professor, Kennedy Otwombe, Perinatal HIV Research Unit & School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand. Professor Vishnu Padayachee, School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Ravindre Panchia, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Maria Pappas, Assistant Dean of Research and Postgraduate Support, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Charles Parry, Director: Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, South African Medical Research Council Prof Jon Patricios, Sport and Exercise Medicine Physician, Associate Professor, Wits Institute for Sport and Health (WISH), Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Craig Peter, Department of Botany, Rhodes University Debra Peters, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Beth Pheiffer, gynaecologist, retired Professor Barney Pityana, Emeritus Professor, UNISA Dr Deidré Pretorius Lecturer Dept Family Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Sharon Prince, Head of Department of Human Biology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town Professor Juliet Pulliam, Director, South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), Stellenbosch University Shelly Ramirez, HVTN Yvette Raphael, Advocacy for Prevention of HIV & AIDS Prof Peter Raubenheimer Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town Prof Robert Reid – HoS Mechanical, industrial and Aeronautical Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Chrissie Rey, School of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Haroun Rhemtula, Head of Clinical Unit and Head of Obstetrics, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CMJAH and University of the Witwatersrand Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Marlise Richter, African Centre for Migration & Society, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Marina Rifkin, MHS, Epidemiologist, University of California San Francisco Prof David Root, HoS Construction Economics and Management, University of the Witwatersrand Bill Rosenberg, BSc (Civ. Eng) Emeritus Professor Bernd Rosenkranz, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Haroon Saloojee, Department of Paediatrics, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Vishwas Satgar, Department of International Relations, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Gabriella Scarlatti is head of research at the Viral Evolution and Transmission Unit at IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, Italy, and Professor at the Microbiology and Tumorbiology Center, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden Dr Ingrid Schoeman, Operational Manager, TB Proof Professor Lesley Scott, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Soraya Seedat, Executive Head, Department of Psychiatry, Stellenbosch University Professor Jeremy Seekings, Centre for Social Science, University of Cape Town Dr Kate Shearer, Johns Hopkins University Professor Gayle Sherman, Empilweni Services and Research Unit and Head of Dept of Paediatrics & Child Health, University of the Witwatersrand Mr Fana Sibanyoni, Chief Operations Officer, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Nandi Siegfried, Independent Public Health Medicine Specialist and Chief Specialist Scientist, Medical Research Council Dr Elvira Singh, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Helen Sommerville, Family Physician Private Practice, HIV practitioner Maria Stacey, Director of Equal International. Professor Martin Smith, school of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Johan Smith, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health Stellenbosch University Dr Julian Smith Paediatrician Pretoria Dr Geetesh Solanki, Senior Specialist Scientist, Health Systems Research Unit, SAMRC Prof Kathy Sole, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, University of Pretoria Prof Antony Stacey, President: Academic Staff Association of Wits University (ASAWU), University of the Witwatersrand Dr DM Stander, GP, Colesberg Dr Kim Steegen, Dept of Molecular Medicine and Haematology University of the Witwatersrand Dr Simon Strachan, Paediatrician Professor Mark Sonderup, Division of Hepatology, University of Cape Town Dr Simiso Sokhela, Ezintsha, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Wendy Stevens, Professor and Head, Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Garth Stevens, Dean, Faculty of Humanities, University of Witwatersrand Prof Leslie Swartz, Professor of Psychology, Stellenbosch University Azwi Takalani, Regional Medical Liaison, Hutchinson Centre Research Institute of South Africa Dr Fazleh Taleb, neurosurgeon, private practice Professor Jantjie Taljaard, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Stellenbosch Dr Mvuyiso Talatala, South African Society of Psychiatrists, Department of Psychiatry, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg Dr Jill te Water Naudé , GP Paarl India Tindale, HVTN Professor Steven Tollman, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Georgia Tomaras, Professor of Surgery, Immunology and Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at Duke University; Director of Research for the Duke Human Vaccine Institute; Associate Director for the HVTN Laboratory Center Prof Keyan Tomaselli, Faculty of Humanities, University of Johannesburg Professor Mark Tomlinson, Institute for Life Course Health Research, Department of Global Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University Dr Michele Torlutter, Family Physician, University of Witwatersrand Dr Richard Tuft, Executive Director, Radiological Society of South Africa Professor Estelle Trengove, School of Electrical and Information Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Imraan Valodia, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, University of the Witwatersrand Professor John van den Berg, Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Pretoria Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security at the Wits School of Governance Prof CH van Heerden, Research Professor, Tshwane University of Technology Professor Ebrahim Variava, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Prof Jo Vearey, African Centre for Migration & Society, University of Witwatersrand Professor Martin Veller, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Witwatersrand Professor Francois Venter, Ezintsha, sub-division of Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, University of the Witwatersrand Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, DVC Research, University of the Witwatersrand Dr Avy Violari, Perinatal HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Jimmy Volmink, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University Dr Arne von Delft, UCT School of Public Health and Family Medicine & TB Proof Co-founder Dr Dalene von Delft, TB Proof Co-founder & Board Member Prof Gerhard Walzl, Exec Head, Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University Professor Sean Wasserman, Infectious Diseases. Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town Prof Nicola Wearne, Division of Nephrology, University of Cape Town Professor Edward Webster, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Michelle Williams, Department of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand Prof M. Wong – Academic Head: Pulmonology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand Professor Robin Wood, Director, Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, University of Cape Town Dr Adrienne Wulfsohn, Emergency and Disaster Medicine, KZN Ntando Yola, Advocacy for Prevention of HIV & AIDS Dr Martin Young, Private Practice Dr Dayle Zieff, Groote Schuur HIV Clinical services

