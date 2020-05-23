Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 23 May 2020

By Daily Maverick 23 May 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

