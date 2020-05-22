The Other Epidemic: An account of police and army violence in the Covid-19 pandemic
By Chanel Retief, Greg Nicolson and Ferial Haffajee• 22 May 2020
Illustrative image | sources: Minister of police General Bheki Cele (Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA / Soldiers in Umlazi township on April 09, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images) / People gather at a food distribution centre in Diepsloot on May 08, 2020 in Diepsloot, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd)
The Jackboot
As police and soldier violence became an ugly by-product of the public health emergency lockdown during the Covid-19 outbreak, people used their phone cameras as a form of human rights documentation. This is the story of how the phone became the watchdog as human rights bodies failed to deal with the surge of security violence that began in March and continues today. (Click on the image to read the special feature)
