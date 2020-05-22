The Jackboot

The Other Epidemic: An account of police and army violence in the Covid-19 pandemic

By Chanel Retief, Greg Nicolson and Ferial Haffajee 22 May 2020
Caption
Illustrative image | sources: Minister of police General Bheki Cele (Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA / Soldiers in Umlazi township on April 09, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images) / People gather at a food distribution centre in Diepsloot on May 08, 2020 in Diepsloot, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd)

As police and soldier violence became an ugly by-product of the public health emergency lockdown during the Covid-19 outbreak, people used their phone cameras as a form of human rights documentation. This is the story of how the phone became the watchdog as human rights bodies failed to deal with the surge of security violence that began in March and continues today. (Click on the image to read the special feature)

My Page

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

Bheki Cele denies saying anything illegal to encourage police abuse

By Greg Nicolson

MAVERICK LIFE PHOTOGRAPHY

In pictures – When volcanoes erupt

Maverick Life Editors
6 mins ago
< 1 min

CORONAVIRUS

A story of hope: Despite the odds, patients recover from Covid-19 at Cape Town home for the elderly

Sandisiwe Shoba
11 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

The Jackboot

The Other Epidemic: An account of police and army violence in the Covid-19 pandemic
Chanel Retief, Greg Nicolson and Ferial Haffajee 2 mins ago
< 1 min

Winston Churchill gave Charlie Chaplin bricklaying lessons. The activity was a hobby for Churchill.

OP-ED

Mr President, let us help you keep the vultures at bay

Civil Society Organisations 5 hours ago
8 mins

ORGANISED CRIME

Anatomy of an inside job: Court seizes property and proceeds of crooked R56-million SAPS tender

Marianne Thamm
6 hours ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #54

Old-age home hopeful after residents recover, Reserve Bank makes adjustments and more projections released

Christi Nortier
5 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Health department boss calls for investigation into Glenda Gray

GroundUp
5 hours ago
4 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: Inequality, revolution & childhood love

Tevya Turok Shapiro
3 hours ago
3 mins