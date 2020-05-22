MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 12: Alex van den Heever

By Dennis Davis 22 May 2020

In episode 12 of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Professor Alex van den Heever, the chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand's School of Governance. Watch this crucially important video to fully understand the issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the government's perceived conflict with South Africa's leading scientists and many other burning issues.

