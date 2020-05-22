MT. ST. HELENS, WA - OCTOBER 1: Smoke and ash is seen rising from the crater of Mount St Helens in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey as it erupts October 1, 2004 in Mt St. Helens, Washington. The eruption took place at 12:03PM PST and lasted for about 24 minutes. (Photo by John Pallister/USGS via Getty Images)
Forty years ago on the 18th of May 1980, Mount St. Helens, a volcano that had been dormant for 123 years, erupted, killing fifty-seven people. In this week's photography selection, we look at past images of volcanic eruptions around the world.
FOGO, CAPE VERDE – NOVEMBER 24 (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): A false-colour satellite view of Pico do Fogo volcano on November 24, 2014 in Fogo, Cape Verde. Pico do Fogo volcano erupted on 23 November 2014. This image is a combination of Shortwave infrared (SWIR) and near infrared (NIR). Bright red/orange indicate extreme heat and green represents healthy vegetation. (Photo by USGS/NASA Landsat/Orbital Horizon/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
NUKU’ALOFA, TONGA – MARCH 18: An undersea volcano is seen erupting off the coast of Tonga, sending plumes of steam, ash and smoke up to 100 metres into the air, on March 18, 2009 off the coast of Nuku’Alofa, Tonga. The volcano, which is situated approximately 6 miles off of the main Tongan island of Tongatapu, is one of around 36 undersea volcanos clustered in the area. There is currently no danger to residents of the island as the gases are blown offshore, and residents noted the eruptions began on Monday after a series of sharp earthquakes were felt in the capital. (Photo by Dana Stephenson//Getty Images)
KARO, NORTH SUMATRA, INDONESIA – JUNE 17: A local farmer sits on her fields as Mount Sinabung spews pyroclastic smoke, seen from Tiga Kicat village on June 17, 2015 in Sukanalu village, North Sumatra, Indonesia. According The National Disaster Mitigation Agency, more than 10,000 villagers have fled their homes since the authorities raised the alert status of Mount Sinabung erupting to the highest level. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
SIMPANG EMPAT, NORTH SUMATRA, INDONESIA – JANUARY 08: A woman carries her son as they watch Mount Sinabung spew pyroclastic smoke on January 8, 2014 in Karo District, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The number of displaced people has increased to 22,000 in Western Indonesia as Mount Sinabung continues to spew ash and smoke after several eruptions since September. Eleven deaths have now been recorded as a result of the eruptions with hundreds more falling ill. Officials expect the number of evacuees to rise as volcanic activity remains high. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
KARO, NORTH SUMATRA, INDONESIA – JUNE 19: A woman looks skyward as Mount Sinabung spews pyroclastic smoke, seen from Simpang Empat village on June 19, 2015 in Karo District, North Sumatra, Indonesia. According to The National Disaster Mitigation Agency, more than 10,000 villagers have fled their homes since the authorities raised the alert status of Mount Sinabung erupting to the highest level. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HI – MAY 15: People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano’s Halemaumau crater ‘has raised the potential for explosive eruptions’ at the volcano. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
TANNA, VANUATU – DECEMBER 02: A tour guide (C) keeps warm as tourists visit Mount Yasur volcano, the main tourist attraction on the island, on December 02, 2019 in Tanna, Vanuatu. Tanna was hard hit by Cyclone Pam in 2015, a category 5 storm, which impacted tourism, a mainstay of Vanuatu’s economy. Satellite data show sea level has risen about 6mm per year around Vanuatu since 1993, a rate nearly twice the global average, while temperatures have been increasing since 1950. 25 percent of Vanuatu’s 276,000 citizens lost their homes in 2015 when Cyclone Pam, a category 5 storm, devastated the South Pacific archipelago of 83 islands while wiping out two-thirds of its GDP. Scientists have forecast that the strength of South Pacific cyclones will increase because of global warming. Vanuatu’s government is considering suing the world’s major pollution emitters in a radical effort to confront global warming challenges and curb global emissions, to which it is a very small contributor. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HI – MAY 15: People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano’s Halemaumau crater ‘has raised the potential for explosive eruptions’ at the volcano. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
PROBOLINGGO, JAVA, INDONESIA – JULY 18: Villagers waits to catch offerings thrown by Tenggerese worshippers during the Yadnya Kasada Festival at crater of Mount Bromo on July 18, 2019 in Probolinggo, Java, Indonesia. Tenggerese people are a Javanese ethnic group in Eastern Java who claimed to be the descendants of the Majapahit princes. Their population of roughly 500,000 is centered in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in eastern Java. The most popular ceremony is the Kasada festival, which makes it the most visited tourist attraction in Indonesia. The festival is the main festival of the Tenggerese people and lasts about a month. On the fourteenth day, the Tenggerese made a journey to Mount Bromo to make offerings of rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers and livestock to throw them into the volcano’s caldera. The origin of the festival lies in the 15th century princess named Roro, the principality of Tengger with her husband Joko Seger, and the childless couple asked mountain Gods for help in bearing children. The legend says the Gods granted them 24 children but on the provision that the 25th must be added to the volcano in sacrifice. The 25th child, Kesuma, was finally sacrificed in this initial after refusal, and the tradition of throwing sacrifices into the Caldera to appease the mountain Gods continues today. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images)
PROBOLINGGO, EAST JAVA, INDONESIA – AUGUST 12: A villager holds a net as they wait to catch offerings thrown by Hindu worshippers during the Yadnya Kasada Festival at crater of Mount Bromo on August 12, 2014 in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia. The festival is the main festival of the Tenggerese people and lasts about a month. On the fourteenth day, the Tenggerese make the journey to Mount Bromo to make offerings of rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers and livestock to the mountain gods by throwing them into the volcano’s caldera. The origin of the festival lies in the 15th century when a princess named Roro Anteng started the principality of Tengger with her husband Joko Seger, and the childless couple asked the mountain Gods for help in bearing children. The legend says the Gods granted them 24 children but on the provision that the 25th must be tossed into the volcano in sacrifice. The 25th child, Kesuma, was finally sacrificed in this way after initial refusal, and the tradition of throwing sacrifices into the caldera to appease the mountain Gods continues today. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
KAPOHO, HI – MAY 18: Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure near a home at dawn on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 18, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
PAHOA, HI – MAY 12: Lava flows at a lava fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, on May 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano’s Halemaumau crater Òhas raised the potential for explosive eruptionsÓ at the volcano. Authorities have confirmed the fissure is the 16th to open. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
PAHOA, HAWAII – OCTOBER 28: In this handout provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), A portion of the front of the June 27th lava flow pushes through a fence marking a property boundary on October 28, 2014 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Scientists of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory conducted ground and air observations of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano and determined that it was 510 meters (560 yards) upslope from Pa-hoa Village Road and the flow width was about 50 meters (55 yards) at the leading edge. Molten rock from the flow is inching its way towards homes in the town of Pahoa on Hawaii’s Big Island where close to a thousand people live. (Photo by USGS via Getty Images)
TAAL VOLCANO ISLAND, PHILIPPINES – JANUARY 14: Houses near Taal Volcano’s crater are seen buried in volcanic ash from the volcano’s eruption on January 14, 2020 in Taal Volcano Island, Batangas province, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to four out of five, warning that a hazardous eruption could take place anytime, as authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from the area. An estimated $10 million worth of crops and livestock have been damaged by the on-going eruption, according to the country’s agriculture department. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
TIGA PANCUR, NORTH SUMATRA, INDONESIA – JANUARY 06: Shoes is seen covered by ash at the fields following a further eruption of the Mount Sinabung on January 6, 2014 in Karo District, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The number of displaced persons has increased to 20,000 in Western Indonesia as Mount Sinabung continues to spew ash and smoke after several eruptions since September. Eleven deaths have now been recorded as a result of the eruptions with hundreds more falling ill. Officials expect the number of evacuees to rise as volcanic activity remains high. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
