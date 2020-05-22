epaselect epa08436914 Pro-Beijing lawmaker and House Committee chairperson Starry Lee (C) is confronted by pan-democrat lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 22 May 2020. China announced that it will introduce a new national security law in Hong Kong banning sedition, secession and subversion of the central government in Beijing through a method that could bypass Hong Kong's legislature. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Friday that plans by Beijing to impose national security legislation in the Chinese-ruled city would not affect its judicial independence or that of its legal entities.
The leader of the global financial hub, Carrie Lam, said Beijing’s intention was to tackle illegal activities that the government believed had damaged national security. (Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Alex Richardson)
