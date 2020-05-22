New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the easing of restrictions, which currently limit restaurants and cafes to 10 patrons, was needed to revive the local economy.
“Losing 221,000 jobs in April was a disaster. We don’t want to see that continue,” Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Australia’s hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by social distancing restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Nationally, nearly 600,000 people were in April forced out of work by the restrictions. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
