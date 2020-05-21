Newsdeck

State Department warns China over new Hong Kong security law

By Reuters 21 May 2020
Caption
Demonstrators march during a protest in Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Hong Kong to mark Human Rights Day and press for greater democracy in the city. Photographer: Kyle Lam/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday warned China against imposing a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territory's special status, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

By Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom

“Any effort to impose national security legislation that does not reflect the will of the people of Hong Kong would be highly destabilizing, and would be met with strong condemnation from the United States and the international community,” Ortagus said in emailed comments.

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year’s pro-democracy unrest, drawing a warning from President Donald Trump that the United States would react “very strongly” against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.

The “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” approved by Trump last year requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify the favorable U.S. trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial center.

If the State Department decided to decertify the territory, it still would ultimately fall to Trump whether to decide to end some, all, or none of the privileges Hong Kong currently enjoys.

Ending Hong Kong’s special status would be a big blow for U.S. firms. According to the State Department, 85,000 U.S. citizens lived in Hong Kong in 2018 and more than 1,300 U.S. companies operate there, including nearly every major U.S. financial firm.

Beijing’s statements on the issue already undermine China’s commitments and obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Ortagus said.

“A stable, prosperous Hong Kong that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms is in the interest of Hong Kong, China, the United States, and the broader international community,” she added. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Op-Ed

Reflections of a Wayward Boy: Skeletons from exile days in Somafco

By Terry Bell

GROUNDUP

There can be no justification for torture, ever, top brass tell police

Tania Broughton for GroundUp
6 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Groote Schuur on the brink

GroundUp Staff
6 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

ZAPIRO

Back to School
Zapiro 7 hours ago

If a bald eagle loses a feather it will lose the identical feather on the other side to maintain balance.

ANALYSIS

Unravelling the riddle of the Western Cape’s high Covid-19 numbers

Rebecca Davis 21 hours ago
8 mins

CORONAVIRUS: STRATEGY

City of Cape Town redirects funds to fight Covid-19

Karabo Mafolo
7 hours ago
5 mins

CRICKET

CSA pushing for August return to international cricket

Yanga Sibembe
8 hours ago
3 mins

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 56

Waiting for level 3: Drowning in a teacup and wondering if there are loved ones we won’t see again

Young Maverick Writers
10 hours ago
8 mins

RUGBY: NEWSFLASH

Pieter-Steph commits to WP after receiving new terms

Craig Ray
7 hours ago
5 mins