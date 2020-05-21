“Brazilian equities are an ideal bounceback candidate,” the strategists said. They recommended investors go long the benchmark Ibovespa index with a target of 90,000 points, or about 9% above current levels.

Investors have fled from Brazilian stocks and its currency this year as the Covid-19 pandemic battered the economy and worsened the nation’s already-fragile fiscal outlook. Assets have been further undermined by political turbulence and a lack of confidence in President Jair Bolsonaro as he downplays the coronavirus threat even as Brazil becomes the world’s hotspot for new infections.

To be sure, a rally to 90,000 would still leave the Ibovespa about 22% below where it was at the end of last year.