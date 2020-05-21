Business Maverick

Goldman Says Buy World’s Worst Stock Market Because Rebound Is Coming

By Bloomberg 21 May 2020
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Joedson Alves)

Goldman Sachs is bullish on the world’s hardest-hit stock market.

Down more than 48% this year when measured in dollars, Brazilian stocks will benefit from growing appetite for risky assets and a recovery in commodities prices during the second half of 2020, strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a report dated May 20.

“Brazilian equities are an ideal bounceback candidate,” the strategists said. They recommended investors go long the benchmark Ibovespa index with a target of 90,000 points, or about 9% above current levels.

Brazilian equities have been lagging their emerging-market peers this year

Investors have fled from Brazilian stocks and its currency this year as the Covid-19 pandemic battered the economy and worsened the nation’s already-fragile fiscal outlook. Assets have been further undermined by political turbulence and a lack of confidence in President Jair Bolsonaro as he downplays the coronavirus threat even as Brazil becomes the world’s hotspot for new infections.

To be sure, a rally to 90,000 would still leave the Ibovespa about 22% below where it was at the end of last year.

