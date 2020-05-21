Newsdeck

All-female $100K DreamHack Showdown announced

By Reuters 21 May 2020
Caption
GamescomGaming fair Ubisoft stand. Starlink software. Cologne. Germany21.08.2017.Photo: Krisztian Bocsi

Plans for the second annual DreamHack Showdown were unveiled Wednesday, as teams of all-female players will compete for $100,000 in four Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online events in Europe and North America.

The tournament comes on the heels of last year’s DreamHack Valencia, where eight teams competed for $100,000.

The first two events this year, the DreamHack Showdown Summer, will be held July 17-19 in Europe and July 24-26 in North America with a prize pool of $25,000 apiece. The other two tournaments, the DreamHack Fall Showdown for Europe and North America, will take place at a time to be announced.

“Following the success of the 2019 all women’s CS:GO tournament in Valencia, we are pleased to announce the 2020 DreamHack Showdown,” DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said in a statement. “DreamHack is committed to supporting diversity, so this event has become particularly special to us. These are going to be tremendous competitions featuring some of the best women CS:GO players in the world — it is truly a not-to-be-missed tournament!”

Each tournament in the DreamHack Showdown will have a double-elimination bracket featuring two invited teams and four qualifiers. The invited teams will be placed into the second round of the upper bracket with the qualifiers battling it out in the first round of the upper bracket.

The finals will be best-of-three with no upper-bracket advantage.

Last year, Besiktas Esports defeated Counter Logic Gaming Red 2-1 in the DreamHack Showdown Valencia final to earn $50,000.

