Business Maverick

UK Opens Fund to Help High-Growth Firms Weather Virus Crisis

By Bloomberg 20 May 2020
Caption
A pedestrian passes up a boarded up takeaway sandwich shop in the West End of London, U.K., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A protracted lockdown could see the U.K. economy shrink by more than a third this quarter, increasing unemployment by over 2 million and sending the budget deficit to its highest since World War II. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

UK companies in high-growth industries can apply to a new 500 million-pound ($610 million) government-backed fund from Wednesday for loans of up to 5 million pounds to help them weather the coronavirus crisis.

The Future Fund is the latest part of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s unprecedented effort to help the U.K. economy survive coronavirus. Sunak warned Tuesday the country was facing “a severe recession, the likes of which we haven’t seen.” The government is currently supporting 10 million jobs, with the goal that people will still be employed when the current lockdown ends.

Sunak Sees U.K. Recession on Scale ‘We Have Not Seen’

Under the fund, the government will match private money from investors including venture capital groups with loans that convert to equity if they’re not repaid. Applicants must have previously raised at least 250,000 pounds in equity investment in the last five years, and have half or more of their employees based in the U.K. or generate at least half of their revenue through U.K. sales. It will be open until September, and the Treasury has initially committed 250 million pounds.

“The U.K. is a global tech and creative hub and we are committed to supporting high-growth businesses through this challenging period,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in an emailed statement. “The tech sector has played a crucial role throughout the pandemic and these innovative firms will be key to driving growth through our recovery.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business rescue practitioners defend restructuring of Comair

By Ray Mahlaka

Lockdown & Food Crisis

Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo’s exit from Joburg CBD raises exodus worries — but real estate insiders say never fear

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Grain producers taking a stand — now the JSE faces new competition
Ruan Jooste 6 hours ago
6 mins

All allied pilots shot down in World War II who lost their Rolex watches had them replaced by Rolex free of charge.

OPINIONISTA

Achieving a sustainable Chinese recovery

Adair Turner 5 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Express liquidators suspend employment contracts of workers

Ray Mahlaka
18 MAY
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
24 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

No more austerity: UK must discard the financial straitjacket

Peter Hain
5 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Plant proteins to the fore

Sasha Planting
18 MAY
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amcu demands universal Covid-19 testing at mines – but that is not about to happen

Ed Stoddard
18 MAY
3 mins