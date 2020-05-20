CLOSE

The Federal Reserve issued a stark warning Friday that stock and other asset prices could suffer “significant declines” should the coronavirus pandemic deepen, with the commercial real estate market being among the hardest-hit industries. Mounting tension between the world’s two largest economies has investors concerned of an even deeper global recession. The cost of the coronavirus pandemic could reach as much as $8.8 trillion, according to the Asian Development Bank.

“It’s a sobering week,” said Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Investors have a lot to think about with regard to China. We got data this week that accentuate the difficulty the economy is experiencing right now.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3%.

The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.0818.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.20 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.63%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.53%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 0.231%.

Commodities