South Africa records first neonatal coronavirus death, toll jumps to 339

By Reuters 20 May 2020
‘There are areas that are the hotspots in the two metros. For these we still need lockdown. It can be narrowed even to just where the hotspots are.’ says Eastern Cape health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe. (Photo: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht)

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded its first neonatal coronavirus death on Wednesday, as the death toll jumped by 27 to 339, the health ministry said.

The two-day old baby was born prematurely and had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth, Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity,” he said.

South Africa, which has the highest coronavirus infections in Africa, reported 803 new cases in a 24-hour cycle, taking the total to 18,003 while 8,950 people have recovered. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Grant McCool)

