Kagiso Rabada has been an integral member of the Proteas set up for five years and he still has many years ahead of him to terrorise batsmen and rewrite South Africa’s bowling records. He was a schoolboy phenom who dominated under-19 cricket. But unlike so many who are touted as future greats only to fall away under the pressure of senior professional cricket, Rabada has improved at every level. It’s a rare athlete that gets better as the levels rise and the opposition improves. Right now, the coronavirus pandemic is robbing Kagiso and his teammates’ opportunities to play, but while he stays fit behind closed doors under lockdown, ‘joins us on the Maverick Sports Podcast.