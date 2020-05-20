MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 11: Sisonke Msimang

By Dennis Davis 20 May 2020

In episode 11 of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Sisonke Msimang, one of South Africa's most influential writers and thinkers. It's a great discussion about the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise of securocrats, the lingering racism in South Africa and many other burning issues.

 

