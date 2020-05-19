Newsdeck

McConnell puts brakes on new coronavirus aid bill in U.S. Senate

By Reuters 19 May 2020
Caption
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol as the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday, Senators continue asking questions for the House impeachment managers and the president's defense team. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday any action on a new coronavirus-response bill could be weeks away, insisting that he needed to see further evidence of whether the $3 trillion that Congress had authorized was enough.

“We need to assess what we’ve already done, take a look at what worked and what didn’t work, and we’ll discuss the way forward in the next couple of weeks,” McConnell told reporters after President Donald Trump spoke to a Senate Republican luncheon.

McConnell is under pressure from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which passed a new, wide-ranging coronavirus bill on Friday. With a price tag of around $3 trillion, it is about equal to the cost of the four previous measures passed.

Some of McConnell’s fellow Republicans are clamoring for new emergency measures to respond to a pandemic that has killed more than 90,000 Americans and taken a heavy toll on the economy.

A bipartisan group of senators on Monday signed onto a bill to establish a $500 billion fund to help state and local governments, whose revenues are severely curtailed by coronavirus-related closings.

Some lawmakers also have discussed the need to revise unemployment insurance provisions with the national jobless rate spiking to 14.7 percent in April.

Earlier on Tuesday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said he could support extending the time allowed for small businesses to use federal loans to keep their enterprises afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy raised the possibility of extending the time limit to 10 or 12 weeks. If borrowers meet conditions of the loans, they are converted to grants.

Representatives for the restaurant industry pressed Trump on Monday for a 24-week repayment period.

McConnell is pushing for new protections for businesses from liability lawsuits as they reopen. Few such suits have been filed. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone, Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE - Battleground Social Media

How disinformation, propaganda and manipulation shape our online discourse (Chapter 1)

By Susan Comrie, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo’s exit from Joburg CBD raises exodus worries — but real estate insiders say never fear

Ray Mahlaka
1 min ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Making sense of ‘R’

Max Price
2 hours ago
11 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 16 mins ago

ZAPIRO

Lockdown ins and outs
Zapiro 5 hours ago

Green screens are green because the colour does not match any natural skin tone of an actor.

MAVERICK CITIZEN: EDITORIAL

Our message to the World Health Assembly: Ignore Trump, protect the right to health, save lives 

Mark Heywood 12 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership

BrandSA
5 hours ago
4 mins

Africa

Lesotho’s Council of State removes Thabane from office

Peter Fabricius
8 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

Can you hear The Great Animal Orchestra?

Emilie Gambade
9 hours ago
5 mins

Declassified UK

Exclusive: UK military and arms companies produce more carbon emissions than 60 individual countries

Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis
13 hours ago
5 mins