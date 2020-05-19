Newsdeck

Lesotho PM bows to pressure to quit

By Reuters 19 May 2020

MASERU, May 19 (Reuters) - Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane bowed to pressure to resign on Tuesday, three months after police named him and his current wife as suspects in the murder of his former wife in a case that has transfixed the southern African nation.

Thabane’s departure marks the end of one of Lesotho’s longest political careers, one marked by exile, intrigue, tensions with the military and a political crisis that deepened when police named him as a murder suspect in February.

“The time to retire from the great theatre of action, take leave from public life and office has finally arrived,” the 80-year-old Thabane told citizens in a speech on Lesotho TV.

His own All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, opposition figures and South African mediators had all been pressing Thabane to resign over the murder case.

Gunmen shot dead his previous wife, Lipolelo, on June 14, 2017, two days before he took office.

Maesaiah has been formally charged with the murder. Though named as a suspect, Thabane has not been charged. They both deny any involvement.

Lawmakers have said Thabane was not offered immunity from prosecution in return for stepping down, and it remains unclear whether he will now face any charges.

Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro, named by parliament as Thabane’s replacement, is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.

“I plead with the entire nation… to give my successor utmost support, and for my part I wish to assure him of my support,” Thabane said in his televised address.

Thabane’s coalition fell apart last week, leaving him with no legal choice but to resign.

“It is a relief and we believe… Lesotho will be steered to greatness and good governance as well as peace,” said Motlalentoa Letsosa, deputy leader of the Democratic Congress party, the main opposition party which will now join a new coalition government under Majoro.

Lesotho, a small kingdom encircled by a South African mountain range, has seen several coups since gaining independence from Britain in 1966.

Its political upheavals often drag in South Africa, which gets some of its water from high-altitude Lesotho. (Reporting by Marafaele Mohloboli Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE - Battleground Social Media

How disinformation, propaganda and manipulation shape our online discourse (Chapter 1)

By Susan Comrie, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

MAVERICK CITIZEN: EDITORIAL

Our message to the World Health Assembly: Ignore Trump, protect the right to health, save lives 

Mark Heywood
3 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

Risks of delaying Africa’s free trade deal

Ronak Gopaldas for ISS Today
1 hour ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Maverick Life

Can you hear The Great Animal Orchestra?
Emilie Gambade 38 mins ago
5 mins

India celebrates Children's Day exactly nine months after Valentine's Day.

Declassified UK

Exclusive: UK military and arms companies produce more carbon emissions than 60 individual countries

Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis 4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

No, Mr Zuma, there should be no immunity from prosecution for former presidents and dictators

Omphemetse S Sibanda
14 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Eskom initiates forensic investigation into its under-reporting of air pollution contraventions

Chris Yelland
15 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
9 hours ago
< 1 min

Maverick Citizen

Eastern Cape in race to avoid formation of ‘superclusters’ as Covid-19 infection rate climbs

Estelle Ellis
15 hours ago
6 mins