The risk-on rally comes as more economies around the world and within the U.S. ease restrictions that created one of the steepest downturns since the Depression. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on the state of the recovery Tuesday, amid expectations he’ll press for further fiscal support.

“Short-lived bounces in stock prices even while markets establish new lows are not unheard of,” Ashwin Alankar, head of global asset allocation at Janus Henderson, said in a note. “Forward-looking metrics such as earnings revisions and options prices, on the other hand, sound a more cautious tone both for the economy and stock prices.”

Among the headwinds for stocks is a deteriorating U.S.-China relationship. In a further sign of tightening scrutiny on capital flows to China, Reuters reported that Nasdaq is set to to unveil new rules on initial public offerings that will make it more difficult for some Chinese companies to list on the exchange. That follows moves in Washington to halt investments by a retirement plan into the stocks of Chinese firms.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index surged 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.4%.

Topix index gained 1.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 2.1%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 2.2%.

Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8%.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 107.40 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1191 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after sinking 0.7%.

The euro was at $1.0913.

The British pound was at $1.2211, up 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.71% after jumping eight basis points in the previous session.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield climbed four basis points to 0.96%.

Commodities