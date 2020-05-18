COVID-19

Zimbabwe to ease coronavirus curbs, but lockdown to remain for now

By Reuters 18 May 2020

epa08425781 Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) speaks during a live broadcast address to the nation regarding an extension to the current coronavirus lockdown from the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 May 2020. Mnangagwa said the lockdown measures would be extended in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which has so far resulted in four deaths in the African country. He added that authorities would review the situation in two-week intervals to assess whether to continue extending the emergency policy, depending on the progress made. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, May 16 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will keep its coronavirus lockdown for the time being, though businesses will be allowed to open for longer and the restrictions will be reviewed every two weeks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday.

The southern African nation, which has reported 42 cases and four deaths from the novel coronavirus, went into lockdown on March 30 and has been gradually easing the measures to help revive its troubled economy.

Economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate climate-induced shocks and monetary woes afflicting an economy battling shortages of foreign exchange, food electricity and medicines.

“Zimbabwe will… continue on the level two lockdown for an indefinite period. The country needs to ease out of the lockdown in a strategic and gradual manner,” Mnangagwa said in a live broadcast.

He said informal street markets, where millions of Zimbabweans eke a leaving selling everything from used clothes to vegetables, will remain shut while the government consults health specialists on how to reopen them safely.

Businesses such as manufacturers, supermarkets and banks, which have been allowed to continue operating, will now be able to work between 8 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. compared with the six-hour day imposed previously.

Shared taxis will remain banned, forcing commuters to use buses operated by the state, which have struggled to cope with demand.

Mnangagwa said the hundreds of Zimbabwean migrants returning home every week, mainly from South Africa and Botswana, will have to undergo a 21-day quarantine in school and college buildings set aside for the purpose.

The president said only students writing final examinations this year would be allowed to resume classes but did not say when. The government is still working on plans of phased re-opening of schools. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Helen Popper)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all

By Rebecca Davis

OP-ED

The government welcomes dissenting viewpoints around our Coronavirus response

Cyril Ramaphosa
1 hour ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Honourable Citizens 

Another Country: Hungry Children and the Quest for Four Big Pots 

Mark Heywood
10 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

AMABHUNGANE

Treasury orders investigation into Joburg’s EFF-linked fleet contract
Micah Reddy for amaBhungane 10 hours ago
4 mins

"Don't gobblefunk around with words." ~ Roald Dahl

COVID-19

The Big Chill: What lockdown can teach us about the benefits of slowness

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast 14 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s big question now: Disunity or Solidarity?

Professor Balthazar
10 hours ago
5 mins

Scorpio

Public Protector confirms more than R200m squandered in Free State asbestos audit

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
16 MAY
5 mins

Parliament

Busisiwe Mkhwebane stresses she’s a grassroots defender during parliamentary briefing but questions remain

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Even with 250,000 Western Cape jobs at risk, our Covid-19 battle must be ruthlessly efficient

Alan Winde
12 hours ago
4 mins