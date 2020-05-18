COVID-19

Africa backs WHO, needs help with debt relief, supplies – Ramaphosa

By Reuters 18 May 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Thursday 23 April 2020 on measures the country continues to undertake to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: GCIS)

GENEVA, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that Africa affirms its "full support" for the World Health Organization (WHO) which he said had been key in guiding the international response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa, speaking to the WHO’s annual assembly being held online, said that assistance to Africa needs to include debt relief and help with diagnostics, drugs and medical supplies. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)

