The great global slowdown imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic is forcing a slower pace of life on most of us, whether we like it or not. There’s something about hitting the brakes for this amount of time that can feel deeply anxiety-inducing – so we thought we’d use this moment to explore the benefits of taking it nice and slow.

In this week’s episode, we’re investigating the virtues of slowness: learning about the secrets of the world’s slowest mammals, exploring the delights of the Slow Food Movement, and hearing how the annual month of Ramadan brings a moment of calm and reflection to Muslim lives.



Don’t Shoot the Messenger is produced by Haji Mohamed Dawjee, presented by Rebecca Davis, editted by Tevya Turok Shapiro, with original theme music by Bernard Kotze and additional support from Kathryn Kotze.

Special thanks to Muhammad Dawjee for providing this week’s episode with original music from his soon to be released EP: Otherness.

