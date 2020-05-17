Business Maverick

Powell Warns U.S. Recovery Could Stretch Through End of 2021

By Bloomberg 17 May 2020
Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, pauses while speaking during a news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut today in a bid to protect the longest-ever economic expansion from the spreading coronavirus.

The U.S. economy will recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but the process could stretch through until the end of next year and depend on the delivery of a vaccine, said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an excerpt of an interview conducted Wednesday and aired on Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” show, “Assuming there’s not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you’ll see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year”.

“For the economy to fully recover people will have to be fully confident, and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine,” he said.

Powell warns about extensive economic harm from long stretches of joblessness

More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs since February as the economy shuttered to limit virus spread. Countless companies, especially small businesses, are hurtling toward bankruptcy, while states and cities are confronting gaping budget shortfalls that could provoke a massive second wave of layoffs from the public sector.

‘Take a While’

The Fed chief said people should never “bet” against the American economy, but he took care not to promise a swift, so-called V-shaped rebound.

“This economy will recover. It may take a while,” he said. “It could stretch through the end of next year. We really don’t know.”

Powell’s full interview will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Washington time on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Read More: Powell Steps Gently Onto Congress’s Turf With Spend-More Message

Powell’s remarks follow his grave warning Wednesday that the U.S. economy faces lasting harm from the pandemic if the government doesn’t step up. The comments add support to calls for more congressional spending as Democrats push for a fresh $3 trillion in virus aid on top of a record $2.2 trillion package agreed in March. On Friday, the House passed the measure, though it has no future in the Republican-led Senate.

Powell can expect questions on the scale and timing of additional fiscal relief when he appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. He’ll also be asked to tell Americans what to expect. For all his caution, the Fed chief also had a message of hope.

“I would just say this: In the long run, and even in the medium run, you would not want to bet against the American economy.”

