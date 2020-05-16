NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Standard Poodles competes during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden on February 15, 2016 in New York City. The dog competition culminates in the naming of the dog that is "Best in Show." (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
An incomplete yet fun and moving gallery of images straight from the dog shows.
A small dog’s eye-view of two chihuahuas and their owners waiting for judges at Cruft’s all-champion dog show. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
10th February 1937: Baby John Hughes with his St Bernard, ‘Moltie Mallone’ at Cruft’s dog show at the Royal Agricultural Hall in Islington, London. (Photo by Becker/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: A man sleeps on a bench next to his weimaraner during the second day of Crufts Dog Show on March 11, 2016 in Birmingham, England. First held in 1891, Crufts is said to be the largest show of its kind in the world, the annual four-day event, features thousands of dogs, with competitors travelling from countries across the globe to take part and vie for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Hungarian Vizsla’s watch their owner on day 2 of the Cruft’s dog show at the NEC Arena on March 6, 2020 in Birmingham, England. The annual four-day show will see around 20,000 pedigree dogs visit the centre, before the ‘Best in Show’ is awarded on the final day. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: A woman eats her sandwich on day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Crufts, the world’s biggest dog show got under way this morning. The annual event has restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak however is still expected to attract thousands of dogs and their owners to the four day event. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A Tibetan Mastiff named Jericho is groomed before competing at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America’s second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Poodles are prepared ahead of being shown at day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Crufts, the world’s biggest dog show got under way this morning. The annual event has restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak however is still expected to attract thousands of dogs and their owners to the four day event. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Poodles are prepared ahead of being shown at day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Crufts, the world’s biggest dog show got underway this morning. The annual event has restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak however is still expected to attract thousands of dogs and their owners to the four day event. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 10: A handler fluffs a Poodles’ tail during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 10, 2020 in New York City. The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the the competition which began Saturday and ends Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden with the naming of this year’s Best in Show.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Owner Richard Peterson grooms his Bedlington Terrier “Sharnor High Intensity” ahead of judging on day two of the Cruft’s dog show at the NEC Arena on March 9, 2018 in Birmingham, England. The annual four-day event sees around 22,000 pedigree dogs visit the centre, before the ‘Best in Show’ is awarded on the final day. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: A poodle dog is groomed on the final day of the annual Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre on March 13, 2011 in Birmingham, England. During this year’s four-day competition nearly 22,000 dogs and their owners will vie for a variety of accolades, ultimately seeking the coveted ‘Best In Show’. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Bobby Joe, who has his own instagram account, walks the halls on the fourth day of Crufts Dog Show at National Exhibition Centre on March 10, 2019 in Birmingham, England. First held in 1891, Crufts is said to be the largest show of its kind in the world, the annual four-day event, features thousands of dogs, with competitors traveling from countries across the globe to take part and vie for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Pugs nicknamed ‘The Pugdashians’ attend the Meet The Breed event at Piers 92/94 ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: A Yorkshire Terrier is prepared ahead of being shown at day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Crufts the World’s biggest dog show got underway this morning. The annual event has restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak however is still expected to attract about thousands of dogs and people to the four day event.(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: An American Cocker Spaniel is prepared for day 2 of the Cruft’s dog show at the NEC Arena on March 6, 2020 in Birmingham, England. The annual four-day show will see around 20,000 pedigree dogs visit the centre, before the ‘Best in Show’ is awarded on the final day. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: A dog looks out from its cage on the third day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 11, 2017 in Birmingham, England. First held in 1891, Crufts is said to be the largest show of its kind in the world, the annual four-day event, features thousands of dogs, with competitors travelling from countries across the globe to take part and vie for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
LEIPZIG, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 11: A competitor presents his Parson Jack Russell to a jury at the World Dog Show 2017 on November 11, 2017 in Leipzig, Germany. The five-day show brings together dog lovers and 31,000 dogs from around the world for competitions in different classes as well as events like dog diving and dog dancing. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: A dog and its owner perform a routine in the main arena on Day three of Crufts at the Birmingham NEC Arena on March 10, 2012 in Birmingham, England. During the annual four-day competition nearly 22,000 dogs and their owners will compete for a variety of accolades, ultimately seeking the coveted title of ‘Best In Show’. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: After winning first place in the junior showmanship category, a beagle relieves himself in the ring during the final night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2017 in New York City. There are 2874 dogs entered in this show with a total entry of 2908 in 200 different breeds or varieties, including 23 obedience entries. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 21: Erik Rothman stands next to Uragano, a Bergamasco Sheep Dog, following the announcement that the Westminster Dog Show would introduce seven new dog breeds into the annual competition at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2016 in New York City. The seven new dogs breeds are the Bergamasco, Berger Picard, Boerboel, Cirneco dell’Etna, Lagotto Romagnolo, Miniature American Shepherd, and Spanish Water Dog. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
