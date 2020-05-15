Meantime, some Asian economies that had enjoyed success quelling the coronavirus, including South Korea and China, are now facing a fresh rise in cases that underscore the tough path ahead. In the U.S., Texas saw its deadliest day and its biggest increase in new cases since the start of the outbreak — two weeks into reopening.

“The near-term outlook is skewed to a more favorable than a negative outlook,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. “There are numerous cognizant risks to this bullish view, none more so that than a secondary global outbreak that could put the world back into another sudden stop.”

Elsewhere, oil steadied after climbing on the back of Saudi Aramco slashing its sales to key buyers and the IEA saying that the market is showing signs of improving.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge rose 1.2% Thursday.

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%.

The Shanghai Composite was flat.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.27 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 7.1120 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0805.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at about 0.62%.

Australia’s 10-year yield dipped one basis points to 0.89%.

Commodities