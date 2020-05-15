Business Maverick

Stocks Mixed as Rocky Week Draws to Close: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 15 May 2020
Caption
A businessman is reflected on an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan,. Photographer: Yuriko Nakao/Bloomberg

Asian equities drifted Friday as investors took stock of data that offered a mixed picture on China’s post-lockdown economic recovery. Treasuries were steady.

Shares slipped in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul, fluctuated in Shanghai, and saw modest gains in Sydney. U.S. futures dipped. Industrial production in China showed signs of improvement in April, while retail sales figures were disappointing. In a volatile Wall Street session earlier, beaten-up bank stocks led gains and energy shares joined a surge in crude oil. President Donald Trump said he doesn’t want to talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping right now and there was another weak reading on U.S. jobless claims.
Financial stocks rally after this year's plunge

Meantime, some Asian economies that had enjoyed success quelling the coronavirus, including South Korea and China, are now facing a fresh rise in cases that underscore the tough path ahead. In the U.S., Texas saw its deadliest day and its biggest increase in new cases since the start of the outbreak — two weeks into reopening.

“The near-term outlook is skewed to a more favorable than a negative outlook,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. “There are numerous cognizant risks to this bullish view, none more so that than a secondary global outbreak that could put the world back into another sudden stop.”

Elsewhere, oil steadied after climbing on the back of Saudi Aramco slashing its sales to key buyers and the IEA saying that the market is showing signs of improving.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge rose 1.2% Thursday.
  • Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%.
  • South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.2%.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%.
  • The Shanghai Composite was flat.

Currencies

  • The yen was at 107.27 per dollar.
  • The offshore yuan was at 7.1120 per dollar.
  • The euro bought $1.0805.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at about 0.62%.
  • Australia’s 10-year yield dipped one basis points to 0.89%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.1% to $27.59 a barrel, after rising 9% in the prior session.
  • Gold was at $1,734.06 an ounce, up 0.2%.
