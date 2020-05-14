Business Maverick

Pandemic May Push 130 Million People to Extreme Poverty, UN Says

By Bloomberg 14 May 2020
Caption
An ambulance transports medical workers while responding to an emergency scene in the Paraisópolis favela of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Union of Residents and Tradesmen of Paraisopolis, the second-largest favela in Brazil, have hired an emergency medical response team, as well as organized mask production and meal distribution available to the nearly 100,000 inhabitants of the favela.

The Covid-19 pandemic is projected to remove four years of growth from the global economy -- or almost $8.5 trillion in total output -- according to a new United Nations study.

A 3.2% reduction in global GDP is forecast this year, according to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects report released on Wednesday. The projections follow the IMF World Economic Outlook report in April, which anticipated a 3% decline this year.

On Tuesday, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the economic forecasts may be further downgraded next month based on weak data since the mid-April IMF report.

“The pandemic will likely cause an estimated 34.3 million people to fall below the extreme poverty line in 2020, with 56% of this increase occurring in African countries,” according to the UN report. “An additional 130 million people may join the ranks of people living in extreme poverty by 2030, dealing a huge blow to global efforts for eradicating extreme poverty and hunger.”

The pandemic may accelerate digitalization and automation, which could eliminate many existing jobs, the study said. The net wage and employment effects could be negative, further aggravating income inequality.

Powell Warns of Broad Virus Danger, Bats Down Negative Rates (1)

“The lesson we learnt from the last crisis is that fiscal and monetary stimulus measures do not necessarily boost productive investments,” said Hamid Rashid, lead author of the report. He said governments must protect jobs and prevent a further rise in income inequality because the pandemic will disproportionately hurt those holding low-skilled, low-wage jobs, while leaving higher-skilled jobs less affected.

Global growth is expected to rebound by 3.4% in 2021, according to the UN study.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

A Ponzi scheme by another name: The case of Invest200

By Ruan Jooste

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Resolving commercial disputes during a global crisis

James Gordon
5 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Transnet’s legacy: Good luck, Portia

Nick Porée
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 23 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19/Lockdown lifeline: Loan guarantee system opens up
Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
< 1 min

Spiders can fly in the wind and have been located up to 4km above the Earth's surface.

LOCKDOWN

DA and e-commerce businesses call for an end to restrictions on non-essential items

Sumeya Gasa 17 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public sector wage increase talks between government and unions stall — again

Ray Mahlaka
12 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 workplace compliance is only 60%, says labour department

Ed Stoddard
12 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Let’s add 20% to the sin tax as an incentive to lift the prohibition

Ed Stoddard
12 MAY
3 mins

ICASA DISASTER

Local content quota exemption ‘threatens the livelihoods of thousands’

Greg Nicolson
12 MAY
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pick n Pay CEO stays to fight another day

Sasha Planting
12 MAY
4 mins