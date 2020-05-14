Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 10: Prof Shabir Madhi
By Dennis Davis• 14 May 2020
In episode ten of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. Watch this unmissable video for a fascinating discussion about the Covid-19 pandemic, the futility of the current lockdown, schoolchildren and many other burning issues in their 30-minute discussion.
