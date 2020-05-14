MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 10: Prof Shabir Madhi

By Dennis Davis 14 May 2020

In episode ten of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. Watch this unmissable video for a fascinating discussion about the Covid-19 pandemic, the futility of the current lockdown, schoolchildren and many other burning issues in their 30-minute discussion.

 

CLOSE

Display Adverts
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

Details scant as Ramaphosa announces tweaking of Level 4

By Ferial Haffajee

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 10: Prof Shabir Madhi

Dennis Davis
2 mins ago
< 1 min

TRIBUTE: eNCA cameraman LUNGILE TOM (1975-2020)

Gentle giant of a journalist – and a brother to all

Lindsay Dentlinger
15 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus & Education

Private schools offer relief to parents struggling to pay fees
Ayanda Mthethwa 13 mins ago
3 mins

Walt Disney personally hated Goofy. He only retained the character because it employed so many people.

Op-Ed

Unprecedented tax collapse endangers post-Covid recovery

Tania Ajam and Dennis Davis 21 mins ago
6 mins

‘DIRTY’ WATER DEPARTMENT

Under-fire Lindiwe Sisulu talks tough on corruption

Greg Nicolson
19 mins ago
3 mins

Coronavirus Pandemic

Unpacking the rationality of South Africa’s lockdown regulations

Rebecca Davis
24 mins ago
12 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

Undeniable: Memoir of a covert war

Philippa Garson
35 mins ago
10 mins

SALESIAN INSTITUTE

Lifeline for youth put at risk by pandemic

Shani Reddy
30 mins ago
5 mins